NPFL: Plateau Dim Remo Stars as Rivers Utd Climb to Summit

Femi Solaja

Rivers United returned to the top of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) table yesterday evening after claiming a 2-0 victory over Shooting Stars in Port Harcourt.

Leaders Remo Stars however fell from the summit after succumbing to a 3-1 defeat against Plateau United inside the New Jos Stadium.

Rivers United coached by former Super Eagles handler, Finidi George, are now on 17 points from seven matches, while Remo Stars dropped in the standings to second on 15 points. Enyimba that were held one all by Niger Tornadoes on Wednesday are third on 14 points.

Rivers United had to wait till the second half before they broke the stalemate in their clash with Shooting Stars through Aniekeme Okon in the 51st minute.

Ndifreke Effiong then came off the bench to make the game safe for the home side on 65 minutes.

Shooting Stars were however reduced to 10 men when Alex Aghahowa was sent off soon after the opening goal.

In Jos, Franklin Anthony’s hat trick was all Plateau United needed to claim maximum points against Remo.

Plateau United started on the front footing and were rewarded with a goal in the fourth minute when Anthony took advantage of Remo Stars’ sloppy defence to slot in from close range. The striker was on point again in the 64th and 70th minutes to put the match beyond last season’s runner-up, who only managed to peg the scoreline in the 83rd minute through Jabbar Malik.

In Benin City, Bendel Insurance spanked Bayelsa United 3-0 to now push the Yenagoa team into the drop zone. The win was a welcome relief for the Benin Arsenal who were defeated by new comers Ikorodu City in Lagos last weekend.

Kayode Oke Solomon opened the score for the home side in the 17th minute while Nnamdi Anthony doubled the lead in the 78th minute before Michael Enaruna scored the third goal in added time.

In Owerri, coach Emmanuel Amuneke of Heartland FC had to work harder to salvage a point at home against resurgent Ikorodu City who scored first in the 5th minute via Salaudeen Taiwo. Chukwuma Agor secured parity for the home side in a 1-1 scoreline in the 66th minute.

Katsina United pipped Akwa United by a lone goal scored by Azeez Falolu in the 27th minute.

Action resumes this weekend as leaders, River United will play away at Niger Tornadoes while Remo Stars will host Bendel Insurance in Ikenne.

Shooting Stars will welcome Katsina United with Ikorodu City will play host to Daniel Amokachi’s Lobi Stars.

El-Kanemi Warriors will continue their season’s unbeaten run as they host Enyimba while Bayelsa United will host Heartland of Owerri. Akwa United will welcome Enugu Rangers to Uyo in another crunchy tie.

Ahmed Musa’s Kano Pillar will hope to continue their winning streak as they host Kwara United. Sunshine Stars will host Nasarawa United with Abia Warriors at home to Plateau United in Abakaliki.