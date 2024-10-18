Fubara Vows to Defend Justice in Rivers, Tackles Legal Luminaries Upturning Law

*APC Chair, Okocha, says he won’t honour invitation of Judicial Commission of Enquiry

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has said no matter what it will cost him, he was determined to defend the course of justice in the state.

Fubara noted that the judiciary was a sacred temple of justice and should always hold up such assurances for everybody that approached it, and not the other way.

Fubara made the assertion yesterday, during an opening of the 2024/2025 Legal Year and Re-Dedication Service at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul’s, Anglican Communion, in Port Harcourt.

The governor took a swipe at some legal luminaries, who smeared their conscience to canvass what is professionally an aberration, working on influence.

“Some of you say you are legal luminaries. You know the truth, but you will go on air just to pacify your pay masters to turn the law upside down.

“We all know the law when it comes to issues that have to do with the administration of governance in the State; it is within the jurisdiction of the State High Court.

“It doesn’t matter whether you joined INEC, or Police. It is a State’s matter! I am not a lawyer, but I know that one. And you stand and say you are doing the right thing? God will judge you,” he said.

The governor stated that within the temple of justice, judges were seen to represent God, who must not be afraid to look at those who come to equity, and dispense justice rightly without fear or favour.

Meanwhile, the Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in River State, Chief Tony Okocha, has said he would not honour the invitation of Judicial Commission of Inquiry recently inaugurated by Fubara to investigate the arson, killings, and destruction of property at various local government council Secretariat in the state.



Addressing journalists in Abuja, Okocha maintained that he won’t honour the invitation of the judicial commission of enquiry until it was inclusive, adding that the panel was an attempt to witch hunt.



Okocha stressed that it was not enough to set up a judicial commission of inquiry of the three LGAs, without including the bombing of APC Secretariat and Rivers State Assembly.



“We are saying the governor should include all issues of arson since he took over. He should include the bombing of Rivers State House of Assembly.

“It should include the bombing of APC Secretariat, and it should also include the burning of the three local governments. We see the governor’s attempt as an attempt to witch hunt.”