2025: YPP Elects New Party Leader in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State chapter of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) has elected Dr. Chinedu Umeadi as the leader of the party in the state.

A statement issued and signed by the Anambra State chairman of the party, Mr. Moses Obi, and made available to journalists in Awka yesterday announced that Umeadi was elected at an extraordinary State Executive Council meeting of the party.

Obi said the meeting was also attended by the chairman of the party in the 21 local government areas of the state and their secretaries. The election of the party leader may not be unconnected to next year’s governorship election in Anambra State. Late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah had contested for governorship on the platform in 2021, and had remained the leader of the party until he left the party.

The statement announcing Umeadi’s election read: “The extraordinary executive council meeting was held on October 11, 2024, at the party’s state secretariat in Awka.

“Dr. Chinedu Anthony Umeadi was the candidate of our party for Anambra Central senatorial zone in the 2023 general election.

“He has been a devoted party member, who has resisted all attempts by other parties to woe him into their camp. We congratulate him and wish him well in this well-deserved new position as the state leader of our great party, YPP.”

Umeadi is a businessman, philanthropist and devoted community development agent. The party urged its members to cooperate with him as he assumes the role.