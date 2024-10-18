  • Friday, 18th October, 2024

2025: YPP Elects New Party Leader in Anambra

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State chapter of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) has elected Dr. Chinedu Umeadi as the leader of the party in the state.

A statement issued and signed by the Anambra State chairman of the party, Mr. Moses Obi, and made available to journalists in Awka yesterday announced that Umeadi was elected at an extraordinary State Executive Council meeting of the party.

Obi said the meeting was also attended by the chairman of the party in the 21 local government areas of the state and their secretaries. The election of the party leader may not be unconnected to next year’s governorship election in Anambra State. Late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah had contested for governorship on the platform in 2021, and had remained the leader of the party until he left the party.

The statement announcing Umeadi’s election read: “The extraordinary executive council meeting was held on October 11, 2024, at the party’s state secretariat in Awka.

“Dr. Chinedu Anthony Umeadi was the candidate of our party for Anambra Central senatorial zone in the 2023 general election.

“He has been a devoted party member, who has resisted all attempts by other parties to woe him into their camp. We congratulate him and wish him well in this well-deserved new position as the state leader of our great party, YPP.”

Umeadi is a businessman, philanthropist and devoted community development agent. The party urged its members to cooperate with him as he assumes the role.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.