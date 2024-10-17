Senate Panel Says Nigeria’s Oil Sector Run by Cabal, Vows to End Rot

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The new chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Senator Sumaila Kawu, vowed yesterday that his panel would tackle the persistent lack of transparency in Nigeria’s petroleum industry, which he said was being run by a powerful cabal.



Kawu was appointed chairman of the Committee following the demise of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah who represented Anambra South in the 9th and 10th Senate.



He detailed his plans to shed light on the sector’s operations and engage the public in meaningful dialogue, during an interaction with journalists.

With the rising fuel prices impacting Nigerians daily, Kawu emphasised the urgent need for clarity and accountability within the industry.



He said: “Our first step will be to study the current situation and gather information from relevant agencies. First of all, we will study the situation and we will get the information from relevant agencies to see what we can do.



“Nigerians are facing serious challenge. Nigerians are not happy, and the government on their own part keeps telling us that we will soon go out from these challenges. Therefore, there is need for us to put our heads together with all relevant stakeholders, at least to know where we are.



“This time around, we want to do even a public hearing. Let Nigerians come and ask questions or make their own input on these refineries. There is one thing which we understand which we must, in any way, let Nigerians know.



“They are running the agency like a cabal. Nobody knows what is going on. Therefore, there is a need for Nigeria at least to know what is going on there, which we will do our own best to shed light on.”



He highlighted the importance of holding public hearings, which will allow citizens to voice their concerns and experiences directly.

Kawu said his committee will focus specifically on reviewing contracts awarded by previous administrations and overseeing the current contracts for refinery repairs.



By scrutinising the agreements, Kawu said the panel would expose any irregularities and ensure that funds are being used effectively.

He said: “We need to ask the hard questions and hold a public hearing to allow Nigerians to express their views.”



He pledged to engage with stakeholders, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and refinery operators, to understand the barriers to efficient production and accountability.



He said the recent visits to the refineries by the joint Adhoc committee on the National Assembly had provided concerns about production timelines, prompting a call for a more rigorous evaluation of the situation.



Kawu vowed to focus on a culture of openness within the sector.



He promised to use the committee to dismantle the “cabal-like” operations that have characterised the industry, ensuring that decision-making processes are accessible and understandable to the public.



Kawu expressed determination to implement measures that will stabilise the petroleum sector and address the legitimate concerns of Nigerians.

He expressed hope to restore confidence in the management of Nigeria’s petroleum resources.