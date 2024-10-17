NPFL: Ahmed Musa Powers Kano Pillars to Victory in Seven-goal Thriller with Rangers 

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) reigning champions, Rangers International FC were handed a bitter 4-3 defeat in a seven-goal thriller inside their Cathedral in Enugu by visiting Kano Pillars.

And Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa who recently returned to the Nigerian topflight for a third stint was largely instrumental to the away victory of the Sai Masu Gida at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

The former Leicester City winger scored his third goal of the season in the 45th minute, when he outran his markers before finding the back of the net.

That goal by Ahmed Musa turned out the winner for Pillars.

The Super Eagles captain was involved in all the other goals scored by his team: He won the two penalties and assisted for the second goal.

Veteran Rabiu Ali scored twice from the penalty spot in the 15th and 28th minutes, while Zulkifilu Rabiu also got on the scorer’s sheet for Pillars in the 37th minute.

The game turned into a nightmare for Rangers as Ahmed Musa made it 4-0 in the first minute of the added time.

However, after the half time break, the Flying Antelopes rallied back with a brace by Isaac Saviour. Emmanuel Silas Nenrot scored Rangers third goal but that was not enough to salvage a result for the champions.

The win on the road has lifted Pillars to sixth in the standings.

Elsewhere, In Lafia, Lobi Stars under the watch of Daniel Amokachi were held to a 2-2 draw by El-kanemi Warriors.

Ossy Martins gave Lobi Stars the lead in the 17th minute, while he doubled the lead six minutes after the break.

Ibrahim Mustapha however scored twice to level scores for El-kanemi Warriors.

In another game in Lafia, Nasarawa United thrashed Abia Warriors 3-0 with

Anas Yusuf scoring all three goals for the Solid Miners.

In Ilorin, Wasiu Alade scored a brace as Kwara United also defeated Sunshine Stars 3-0 to pick all three points. AbdulRaheem Shola scored the third goal for the Ilorin-based side.

Former champions Enyimba held Niger Tornadoes to a 1-1 draw. Joseph Godstime gave Tornadoes the lead three minutes before the break.

Enyimba got their equaliser through Ufere Chinedu 14 minutes.

RESULTS

NPFL (Match-day 6)

Lobi Stars 2-2 El Kanemi

Rangers 3-4 K’Pillars

Enyimba 1-1 Tornadoes

Kwara Utd 3-0 Sunshine

Nasarawa 3-0 Abia War

TODAY

B’Insurance v Bayelsa

Heartland v Ikorodu City

Katsina Utd v Akwa Utd

Plateau v Remo Stars

Rivers Utd v Shooting

CONMEBOL

Argentina 6-0 Bolivia

Brazil. 4-0 Peru

Uruguay 0-0 Ecuador

Paraguay 2-1 Venezuela