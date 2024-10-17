Nigerian Breweries Rewards Nasarawa Teacher N10 Million

Raheem Akingbolu

Nigerian Breweries Plc, has rewarded Esomnofu Ifechukwu of Crown Grace School, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, with a cash prize of N10 million for emerging the winner of the 10th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition.

Additionally, he will be rewarded with an all-expense-paid capacity development training overseas and honoured with school infrastructure worth N30 million in his school.

Kehinde Olukayode from Molusi College, Oke-Sopen, Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State, won first runner-up position and received a cash prize of N3 million, while Aniefiok Udoh from Community Secondary Commercial School, Uyo LGA, Akwa Ibom State was second runner-up and went home with N2 million cash prize. In addition, 34 other teachers who emerged State Champions from their respective states received N1 million each.

In his goodwill message, the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Alli-Balogun, expressed profound gratitude to Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund for their steady path and commitment to the education sector through the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition. He also commended teachers for their enormous contribution to creating a brighter tomorrow despite their many challenges in performing their roles.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Yusuf Sununu, represented by the Director Yaba College of Technology, Adedotun Abdul, commended NB-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund for celebrating outstanding teachers and investing in educational resources and infrastructure through the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition, stating that such an initiative would inspire teachers and help schools strive for excellence.

In his keynote address, the Managing Director Nigerian Breweries Plc, Hans Essaadi, stated that the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition was designed to recognise and eulogise teachers for their labour of love and for their role in shaping the minds through various ways to become noble human beings.