N10m Up for Grab as Nigerian Breweries Flags Off  2024 Edition of Teachers’ Competition

Raheem Akingbolu

The Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund has announced the call for entries for the 10th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year competition. It has also been announced that the overall winner for the 2024 edition would receive a trophy and a total cash prize of N10 million.

According to the organisers, the entries for the competition opened on May 16, 2024, and will close on July 19, 2024.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony held in Lagos recently, the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Hans Essaadi, who was represented by the Human Resource Director, NB Plc, Grace Omo-Lamai, explained that the flag-off of this year’s edition represents the beginning of another journey to appreciating and celebrating the tireless efforts and dedication of teachers.

Essaadi stated that the company, through the Felix-Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, remains unwavering in its commitment to supporting teachers in shaping future leaders and changing the lives of students for the better in Nigeria.

According to him, “The Maltina Teacher of the Year competition presents an opportunity to express our gratitude to teachers for the sacrifices they make, the extra hours they invest, and the guidance and mentorship they provide to ensure the success of our youths. Through this competition, we aim to recognize the efforts of teachers in the countless ways they have shaped our future. We acknowledge their selflessness, their passion for teaching, and their relentless pursuit of the growth and development of our nation.”

He stated that it was exciting to note that other corporate organisations have come on board to be part of this transformative initiative, adding that Union Bank of Nigeria Plc and Woodhall Capital Foundation have been enlisted as main partners while First City Monument Bank and Alert Group are supporting partners for the competition.

In her keynote address, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sade Morgan, disclosed that the competition remains a veritable platform to reward and inspire teachers for their invaluable contribution to the development of education and society at large.

Morgan stated that the platform aims to recognise and appreciate teachers for the stewardship of our most precious national resource-the youths.

She said: “Indeed, our teachers continue to play their role effectively and as such, deserve to be appreciated, recognized, and celebrated for what they have done, and what they continue to do, to make society what it is today, particularly in the human and national development.”

Morgan disclosed that secondary school teachers in both public and private schools are eligible to participate in the 10th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year competition.

Speaking on the reward earmarked for the winners, she noted that the overall winner for the 2024 edition would receive a trophy, a total cash prize of N10 million, and a capacity development training opportunity abroad while his/her school receives either a block of classrooms or a computer laboratory.

“The first runner-up of the competition will equally receive a trophy and a total sum of N3, 000,000, while the second runner-up receives a trophy and a total sum of N2,500,000. All state champions will be rewarded with recognition plaques and a cash prize of N1, 000,000 each.”

In her remarks, Winner of the 2023 Maltina Teacher of the Year competition, Adeola Adefemi, while praising NB Plc for the competition, stated that her emergence as the winner has attracted pride, fame, and fortune.

Adefemi stated that the success has become a confidence booster and attraction to several global opportunities in the teaching profession.