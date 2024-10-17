In Two Kogi Communities, NLTF Intervenes with Donation of Medical Equipment 

The National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF) has donated multimillion-naira medical equipment to Primary Healthcare Centre Ikoyi and Cottage Hospital Iyah-Gbede in Kogi.

The donation, valued at millions of naira, aims to enhance healthcare services in the beneficiary communities. NLTF’s Executive Secretary, Comrade Tosin Adeyanju, represented by the Director of Admin and Corporate Services, Rabiu Adamu, stated that the gesture aligns with the organization’s mission to promote Good Causes for citizens and communities.

“We are dedicated to promoting Good Causes, and today’s donation of medical equipment to Primary Healthcare Center Ikoyi and Cottage Hospital Iyah-Gbede is a testament to this mission,” he stated. “Our interventions are designed to bridge the gap in healthcare services, especially in rural areas. We believe that every Nigerian deserves access to quality healthcare.”

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope mandate, noting that NLTF’s efforts align with the president’s vision for healthcare development.

“We are proud to contribute to this noble cause,” he said. “Our monitoring and evaluation team will conduct regular visits to ensure the equipment is benefiting the people and properly managed.”

He urged the beneficiary communities to take ownership of the donated equipment, ensuring its effective utilisation.

Mrs. Margaret Mchivga, who represented Hon. Zephaniah Jisalo, the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, emphasised the importance of utilising donated medical equipment for the well-being of community members.

She urged the communities to make optimal use of the equipment and ensure its proper maintenance and security, as it will greatly enhance healthcare delivery.

While speaking, Mallam Danlami Aliyu Tsafe, who represented the Permanent Secretary, encouraged the community to utilize the donated equipment wisely and anticipate further support. He emphasized the importance of responsible management and future benefits, fostering optimism and cooperation.

Oba Williams Olusegun Ayeni, Obadofin I, the Olujumu of Ijumu Kingdom and Chairman Ijumu LGA Traditional Council equally thanked the NLTF for the intervention.

According to Oba Williams, the development will enhance good healthcare in the community.

“Health is wealth. The presentation of vital medical equipment clearly shows that the federal government wishes us to live longer,” Oba Williams said.

Mrs. Ajayi Aiyetan, who spoke on behalf of the management and staff of Ikoyi Primary Healthcare, praised the National Lottery Trust Fund’s donation, saying:

“The community has occupants from every tribe in Nigeria, making this equipment a valuable resource for the entire state,” said Aiyetan. “Most of these equipment cannot be found around here, and we appreciate the management of NLTF for this intervention.”

Comrade Dare Oguntebi, the representative of the Ikoyi Community Development Association, expressed gratitude to the National Lottery Trust Fund, saying:

“Ikoyi is noted for its prominence in community development efforts, which have been keeping the community going. Our community, comprising large numbers of various ethnic groups from Nigeria, has faced shortages of medical equipment,” stated Oguntebi.

He added, “The National Lottery Trust Fund has helped meet the medical needs of our people through this generous donation. We are deeply thankful.”

Oba Abiodun Japhet Ohuneniese, Olukoyi of Ikoyiland, commended NLTF’s executive secretary. According to him, Ikoyi is a mini Nigeria that accommodates various tribes.

“We’ve long needed medical equipment, which your office has generously provided. This donation will significantly improve healthcare services in our community,” Ohuneniese said. “As a traditional ruler, I’ve witnessed firsthand the struggles of our people in accessing quality healthcare. This gesture will go a long way in bridging that gap and enhancing the well-being of our citizens.”

In his welcome address, the National President of the Iyah-Gbede Development Association, Prince E.O. Jeminiwa, said that the community were committed to the leadership of President Bola Tinubu for his excellent performance.

Jeminiwa called on the federal and state governments to look at the needs of the communities, including health services, good roads and education.