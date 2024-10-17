Ijaw Group Warns Detractors to Leave PAP Boss Alone

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Ijaw Youths Network has again warned detractors, who are irked by the rising profile of the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr Dennis Otuaro, to stop the renewed mudslinging in the media space.

The IYN urged Otuaro to ignore paid agents who are out to sabotage his commendable efforts to return the PAP to the Niger Delta.

The IYN, in a statement by its President, Frank Ebikabo, and the Secretary, Federal Ebiaridor, yesterday said the organisation is concerned about repeated attacks on the image of Otuaro by unscrupulous elements who do not mean well for the region.

According to the IYN, the insinuations and ill-fated attempts to link a purportedly leaked document in custody of the Department of State Services(DSS) to the administrator of the presidential amnesty office is a farce not worthy of attention from serious minds.

The group noted that the PAP office is neither an annex nor an extension of the DSS office, adding that the security agency is one of the most effective and thorough security agencies in the country which has the capacity to uncover any such infraction involving the office.

The IYN called on Niger Deltans of good conscience to condemn the asinine conspiracy and plot against Otuaro by a faceless group of greedy persons hiding under the hypocrisy of public concern to commit evil acts.

The youth group said that Otuaro’s programmes since his appointment in March 2024 had shown that President Bola Tinubu made the right choice by putting a grassroots stakeholder in charge of the PAP.

“We urge those who are used to getting free monies from the PAP through blackmail of leaders to desist.

“We commend Dr Dennis Otuaro for the productive interactions he has had with various segments of Niger Delta stakeholders such as traditional rulers, women and youth groups and ex-agitators.

“The people of the Niger Delta are waiting for the administrator to effectively utilize available resources, to make the PAP scholarship scheme more useful to the region,” the Ijaw youths said.

They advised the PAP boss to keep his focus on the goal to make real impact in the region, saying failure cannot be an option.

The group pointed out that a recent report in which 21 prominent groups in the region declared support for Otuaro showed clearly that he is doing the right thing and should sustain his legacy of success.

The IYN called on all Ijaw youths to condemn the wild antics of dishonorable characters who have attempted without success to drag the name of High Chief Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo into a non-existent fray.