Idris Charges Nigerians to Rebrand Country, Build on Nation’s Strengths

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Minister of Information and National Orientation Agency, Mohammed Idris has entreated Nigerians to have great zeal for the national brand.

He made the appeal yesterday in Abuja at the formal unveiling of the Nigeria Reputation Management Group (NMRG).



Idris described the country’s brand reputation as one of its most invaluable assets, alongside its financial, natural and mineral resources.



He said that in spite of its challenges, the country can still build its reputation brand by carrying out a honest assessment of its weaknesses and strengths.

“As you’re all aware, a country’s brand reputation is one of its core assets, alongside its financial and natural and mineral resources. However, the intangibility of brand reputation means that it is often not reckoned with or grossly underestimated in the accounting of a country’s primary assets.



“It is therefore important for Nigeria to take its national brand very seriously. I believe we can start by honestly assessing our strengths and weaknesses. Yes, we have our challenges and reputational weaknesses, but we also have significant strengths and untapped potential,” Idris said.



He listed one of the initiatives that determine the strength of a country as the national brand index saying: “Countries are ranked on that Index according to how they score on six primary indices, in the perceptions of respondents drawn from around the world.



He listed them as Exports, Governance, Culture, People, Tourism, and Immigration and Investment.



“Noteworthy is the fact that Japan steadily rose on that particular ranking, from 5th place in 2019, to 4th in 2020, 3rd in 2021, 2nd in 2022 and then 1st in 2023,” he stated.



He quoted Simon Anholt, the brain behind the ranking, saying there is a nexus between the intangible asset of national brand and tangible country characteristics like the ability to attract trade, investment, tourism, and talent.



“I see a self-reinforcing mechanism at play in this issue of national brand and reputation. A strong national brand attracts talent, tourists and investors and this combination in turn further strengthens the country, positioning it to attract even more positives.



“The reverse is also the case, a weak national brand will discourage investments and talent, depriving a country of what it needs for national development, an unfortunate scenario that further weakens perceptions of brand quality.



“In the area of culture, for example, Nigeria has one of the strongest brands in the world, especially on account of our music and our literature. Our films, fashion and food are also making impressive strides, and with more intentional support, can conquer the world just as boldly as our music is doing.

“It is against this backdrop that this commendable new effort by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) is emerging. I must really commend the leadership of the Institute, under the President and Chairman of Council, Dr. Ike Neliaku, for displaying strong and proactive leadership of the esteemed profession, “Idris stressed.



In his remarks, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar called for proactive approach to address the country’s reputation challenges, calling on Nigerians to tell their own story in an honest and inspirational way.



“To address these challenges, Nigeria must embrace a proactive approach to reputation management. This begins with effective communication. We must tell our own story before others tell it for us, and we must ensure that the story we tell is both honest and aspirational.

“ National reputation is not about glossing over challenges or ignoring problems, but about framing those challenges within a broader narrative of progress, resilience and potential,” Tuggar said.

The minister said the image of any nation is not shaped solely by its leaders, diplomats, or businesses, but by the actions, attitudes, and behaviours of its citizens.

He described Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora, as the primary ambassadors of the national brand, stressing every interaction, every social media post, and every business transaction contributes to how Nigeria is perceived globally.

” It is, therefore, essential that the government, the private sector, civil society and broader citizenry work together to foster a sense of pride and responsibility among all Nigerians. This approach is a key aspect of the Diaspora pillar of the Tinubu Doctrine of 4-D Diplomacy,” Tuggar said.

He said the country has been using the Technical Aid Corp (TAC) to great effect in pushing its sphere of influence by sending out Nigerian doctors, engineers and university lecturers as volunteers to African, Caribbean and Pacific countries free of charge, since 1987.