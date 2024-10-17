Historic Handover as Nigerian Navy Refits Benin Republic Warship to Strengthen Regional Maritime Security

In a landmark collaboration between two West African nations, the Nigerian Naval Dockyard has successfully refurbished the Beninois Naval Ship Pendjari, a patrol vessel of the Benin Republic Navy. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that this achievement, marked by a recent handover in Lagos, not only restores a critical naval asset but also signifies Nigeria’s growing role as a regional hub for ship maintenance and maritime security as well as highlights the deepening ties between Nigeria and Benin, as both nations work to bolster security in the Zone E flank of the Gulf of Guinea

In a monumental achievement underscoring regional cooperation and maritime security, the Nigerian Naval Dockyard Limited, NDL, recently handed over the refurbished Benin Republic warship (BNS) Pendjari, to the Benin Navy.

This momentous occasion, marked by a ceremony held at the NDL in Victoria Island, Lagos, represents a pivotal moment not only for the Nigerian Navy (NN) but for the broader West African maritime community.

Undoubtedly, the refurbishment of BNS Pendjari is a testament to Nigeria’s burgeoning capabilities in shipbuilding and repair, particularly as a regional hub for maritime security. The refitting of this vessel, alongside several others still undergoing repairs, highlights Nigeria’s growing influence as a force for stability in the Gulf of Guinea, one of the world’s most critical and contested waterways.

The Symbolic Importance of BNS Pendjari’s Relaunch

The BNS Pendjari, one of six Beninois naval vessels sent to the Nigerian Naval Dockyard for repairs in April this year, had been out of service due to extensive damage. Its refit not only restored a vital asset to the Beninois Navy but also demonstrated Nigeria’s growing industrial and technological capacity in the naval sector.

The successful repair was entirely handled by Nigerian personnel, using local expertise and resources, a significant achievement for Nigeria’s naval engineers and technicians.

At the handover, the Nigerian Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, who underscored the significance of the accomplishment for regional maritime security, noted that the project reinforced strategic partnerships with other African navies and strengthened Nigeria’s leadership in the Gulf of Guinea.

Ogalla, who was represented by the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Bala Hassan, said: “The relaunch of BNS Pendjari is a historic event for both the Nigerian Navy and the Benin Navy, as it symbolises the close cooperation between our nations and our shared commitment to safeguarding maritime security in the region.

“This success speaks volumes about the capabilities of the Naval Dockyard, which has consistently demonstrated excellence in shipbuilding and maintenance.”

Nigerian Naval Dockyard: A Hub for Ship Maintenance and Construction

The Nigerian Naval Dockyard, established decades ago as a strategic engineering hub for the Nigerian Navy, has evolved into a key player in West African maritime security.

The facility was initially set up to ensure Nigeria’s self-reliance in maintaining naval vessels and to develop indigenous expertise in shipbuilding. Over the years, this goal has borne fruit, with the dockyard contributing significantly to the maintenance and construction of various naval and civilian vessels.

The successful refurbishment of the BNS Pendjari is just one of the dockyard’s many accomplishments.

According to Rear Admiral Bolaji Orederu, the Admiral Superintendent of the dockyard, over 110 Nigerian Navy ships have been repaired at the facility over the past two decades, along with approximately 30 merchant vessels. The dockyard has also trained over 1,200 marine engineers and technicians, bolstering Nigeria’s technical capacity in the maritime sector.

“The Naval Dockyard has become a strategic force multiplier in Nigeria’s maritime ecosystem, demonstrating significant capacity in shipbuilding and repairs,” Rear Admiral Orederu stated during the handover ceremony. “This project not only restores a valuable asset to the Benin Navy but also symbolises our role in strengthening regional maritime security.”

Regional Collaboration: Enhancing Security in the Gulf of Guinea

The successful refurbishment of BNS Pendjari comes at a time when maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea is a critical concern for many West African nations.

The region has long been plagued by piracy, illegal fishing, smuggling, and other maritime crimes, which threaten international shipping routes and regional trade. The Nigerian Navy, along with its regional partners, has been at the forefront of combating these threats through joint operations and collaborative efforts.

The Gulf of Guinea, one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes, sees about 30 per cent of Africa’s oil supply transported through its waters. It is also a crucial area for fishing, shipping, and energy resources, making it a high-stakes environment for regional and international security.

In response to these challenges, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) established a Multinational Maritime Coordination Centre (MMCC) in Zone E, comprising Nigeria, Benin, Togo, and Niger. This collaborative effort has helped to coordinate naval operations and enhance security throughout the region.

While the repair of Beninois naval vessels at the Nigerian dockyard is part of a broader strategy to build regional naval capacity and strengthen partnerships among the navies of West Africa, its relaunch marks the first of several vessels that will undergo repairs at the Nigerian Naval Dockyard as part of an agreement between Nigeria and Benin.

According to Rear Admiral Orederu, the dockyard is also working on refurbishing other Beninois vessels, including BNS COUFFO and BNS MATELOT BRICE KPOMASSE (MBK), which are expected to be relaunched before the end of the year. This is beside the remaining three- BNS ZOU, BNS OUEME and BNS ALIBORI.

“The successful docking and repair of BNS Pendjari marks a significant milestone in bolstering regional capacity for maritime security and military cooperation. This is the first time that the Naval Dockyard has docked an international navy ship, and we look forward to many more collaborations in the future.”

Building Strategic Relationships

At the heart of this project is the shared commitment between Nigeria and Benin to secure their waters and protect vital maritime routes. The handover of BNS Pendjari exemplifies the deepening ties between the two nations’ navies, which have been working together closely as part of the ECOWAS framework.

Rear Admiral Orederu emphasised that the project is not just about ship repairs, but about fostering long-term partnerships based on mutual respect and shared goals.

“By undertaking this project, we are not only restoring naval assets but also transferring skills and knowledge to our Beninois counterparts,” Orederu said. “Benin Navy personnel were onboard throughout the repair process, learning from our engineers and technicians. This knowledge transfer is essential for building sustainable maritime capabilities across the region.”

Commendation from Beninois Navy

Receiving the refitted ship, Beninois Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, Captain Sama Emile, who went down memory lane of how the relationship between both Navies started from Operation Prosperity, commended the NN for its support and expertise, adding that the repair of BNS Pendjari was a crucial step toward strengthening Benin’s maritime defense capabilities.

As the representative of the Chief of Naval Staff of Benin Republic, he noted that as both nations were part of the Zone E architecture, the repair of the vessel and five others that are in line, would strengthen their patrols of the maritime environment.

Nigeria’s Maritime Sector: A Growing Force

The successful repair of BNS Pendjari also highlights Nigeria’s broader ambitions to become a major player in the global maritime industry. The Nigerian government has been working to develop its Blue Economy—a strategy that leverages the country’s vast maritime resources for economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development.

The Naval Dockyard’s capabilities in shipbuilding and repair are seen as critical components of this strategy.

Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla highlighted the dockyard’s role in promoting Nigeria’s maritime sector, noting that the facility has built three vessels for the Nigerian Navy with two more under construction. He also pointed to the dockyard’s potential to attract international clients, as demonstrated by the agreement with Benin.

“The Nigerian Navy, through the Naval Dockyard, is contributing immensely to the development of indigenous shipbuilding and maintenance,” Ogalla said. “This has put Nigeria on the map as one of the leading product developers in the maritime sector. We are committed to contributing to the growth of global maritime investments and ensuring the sustainability of maritime security.”

The Naval Dockyard’s work on BNS Pendjari is expected to pave the way for future collaborations with other countries in West Africa and beyond. According to Rear Admiral Orederu, the dockyard is positioning itself as a regional hub for ship construction and maintenance, with the potential to attract patronage from navies across the continent.

“This project is just the beginning,” Orederu said. “We are confident that the success of this collaboration will lead to more opportunities for Nigeria to contribute to regional and global maritime security.”

Looking Forward: A New Chapter in Regional Security

As BNS Pendjari sails back to Benin, fully operational after its extensive repairs, it carries with it the hopes of a region striving for greater security and cooperation on the seas. The handover ceremony marked not only the successful completion of a complex engineering project but also a new chapter in Nigeria’s role as a leader in West African maritime affairs.

The successful partnership between Nigeria and Benin serves as a model for future collaborations, with both nations benefiting from shared expertise and resources. With the Nigerian Naval Dockyard at the helm, the region is poised to enhance its capacity for maritime security, ensuring that the waters of the Gulf of Guinea remain safe for trade, development, and prosperity.

In the words of Rear Admiral Orederu: “This is just the beginning of what we can achieve together.”