ASSEP Boosts Education Outcomes in N’east States 

Funmi Ogundare

The Accelerated Senior Secondary Education Programme (ASSEP), a joint initiative between the Federal Government and the North East Development Commission (NEDC), is making significant strides in improving educational outcomes across the North-east states, including Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe.

Inaugurated in May 2024 by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, ASSEP focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Agriculture (STEMA) to foster human development and empower the region for future growth.

The Senior Special Assistant ( SSA) to the President on Regional Developments Programmes, Dr. Mariam Masha, Thursday, led the Project Implementation Team (PIT) on an assessment tour of Bauchi State schools and convened an engagement session with critical actors in the education sector in the state.

The schools visited included Government Girls College Bauchi; Government Girls Day Secondary School Kofar-Wambai, and Sa’adu Zungur Model School, all within Bauchi metropolis.

During the visit, the team assessed science laboratories, ICT centres, and engaged with teachers undergoing ASSEP’s specialised black belt teacher training programme.

The team also toured the NEDC ICT Centre at Ali Tatari Polytechnic, which will function as a training hub for students preparing for JAMB computer-based examinations.

Speaking at the ASSEP stakeholders’ meeting in Bauchi, Dr. Masha applauded the efforts of those involved in the programme, emphasising the initiative’s role in transforming education across the region.

According to her, “With ASSEP, the North-east is on the path to educational transformation. This engagement visit is essential for reviewing the progress of the programme and receiving valuable feedback from stakeholders.”

She further noted that ASSEP aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, designed to bridge educational gaps in the North-east and equip students for a technology-driven future.

“By prioritising STEM education, ASSEP aims to foster economic growth and development,” she added.

The Bauchi State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Jamila Dahiru, also commended the initiative, highlighting its positive impact on teachers and students.

“This programme is already shaping the abilities of educators and students in Bauchi,” Dahiru said. “Teachers are receiving advanced training, and students are benefiting from hands-on science education through virtual reality. Other areas such as curriculum development, intensive coaching, mentorship and capacity building are also being strengthened,” Dahiru said.

She emphasised that ASSEP incorporates quiz competitions, educational events, vocational training and skill development programmes ensuring a holistic approach to learning.

“We remain committed to providing a conducive environment for the programme’s success,” she stated.

The President of the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Mr. Rabiu Shehu, in Bauchi State, also commended ASSEP, seeking the programme’s expansion to more schools.

“ASSEP has already shown remarkable progress in improving learning outcomes. We must ensure its continuity and broaden its reach to benefit even more students,” he stressed.