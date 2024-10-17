Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation Reaffirms Commitment to Public Service Excellence

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation (AIF) has paid a courtesy visit to the newly appointed Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoS), Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack.

The visit, which was led by the Chairman of AIF, Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, was to extend the foundation’s congratulations to Walson-Jack on her new appointment and to reaffirm the foundation’s longstanding partnership with the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

During the visit, Aig-Imoukhuede commended the civil service for its crucial role in delivering essential public services to Nigerians.

He reflected on the collaboration that has existed between the OHCSF and the foundation, which started with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2017 and was renewed in 2021.

He reiterated the foundation’s commitment to supporting Walson-Jack in achieving the objectives of her new mandate, and continuing the legacy of public service excellence.

Walson-Jack, in her response, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the foundation’s visit and its ongoing contributions to the OHCSF.

She emphasised the importance of such partnerships in enhancing the delivery of public services and welcomed the foundation’s continued support in achieving her vision for the civil service.

Speaking during the visit, the Executive Vice Chair of AIF, Mrs. Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, reaffirmed the foundation’s pledge to provide strategic support at no cost to the civil service.

She highlighted the foundation’s ability to leverage its extensive network of local and international expertise, as it had successfully done with previous civil service leadership, to ensure the realisation of key reforms and initiatives.

The foundation also hosted a farewell dinner that celebrated the remarkable career of Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, who retired as Head of Service of the Federation in August 2024.

The dinner was attended by notable dignitaries, including Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack; HRH Muhammad Sanusi II; British High Commissioner, Dr. Richard Montgomery; Former Minister of Finance, Dr. Shamsuddeen Usman; member of Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation’s Leadership Council, Dr Dere Awosika, and permanent secretaries.

The special occasion highlighted the continuity of leadership in the civil service, as well as the importance of strong partnerships in driving sustained public service reform.

The AIF remained committed to fostering these relationships and advancing its mission to transform public service delivery across Nigeria and the wider African continent.