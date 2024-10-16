Police: 90% of Existing Barracks in Nigeria Dilapidated

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Nigeria Police Force, NPF, yesterday said their recent nationwide assessment revealed that 90 per cent of existing barracks were falling into severe disrepair. The police authorities also disclosed that less than 25 per cent of their personnel had access to adequate barracks accommodation.

Force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this disclosure while briefing journalists on the rationale behind the eviction of occupants of some ‘deplorable’ barracks in Lagos State.

Adejobi said that many of the barracks were dangerously unsafe, posing a clear risk to occupants.

He averred that contrary to recent reports, no officer was forcefully evicted from the Falomo Barracks. He explained that occupants were given adequate notice, provided relocation assistance, and compensated with N2 million each to secure alternative accommodation.

“Furthermore, they will receive monthly rent allowances in line with provisions for officers not residing in the barracks. Upon completion of the new facility, these officers will be allotted housing units, ensuring a seamless transition back to improved living conditions,” Adejobi explained.

He urged the public to ignore the false narratives regarding this reconstruction and recognise the broader objective of enhancing police welfare.

Noting that the police remain committed to the wellbeing of their personnel, he said the force understands that dignified living conditions were essential to effective service delivery.

According to Adejobi, rebuilding of Falomo Barracks reflects the unwavering resolve to provide safe and decent housing for officers.

The police spokesman noted that the vision aligns with global standards and safeguards the future of those who serve.

He averred that the barracks, previously in disrepair, will undergo a complete redesign and reconstruction to provide modern, habitable accommodations that reflect the dignity their officers deserve.

His words: “This project was initiated under the leadership of former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba Alkali, in collaboration with the Lagos State Government and private sector partners through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

The current IGP, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, reaffirmed the force’s commitment to improving officers’ housing by convening the first NPF Housing Summit on April 23-24, 2024″.

This summit, Adejobi said, brought together stakeholders to chart a sustainable path toward improved police welfare.

He however, concluded that the urgent reconstruction of the facilities, including Falomo Barracks, was not only necessary but aligned with international best practices to ensure the safety and wellbeing of officers.