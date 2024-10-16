Nasarawa Teacher, Esomnofu Ifechukwu, Emerges ‘2024 Maltina Teacher of the Year’

Uchechukwu Nnaike

Esomnofu Ifechukwu of Crown Grace School, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, has emerged as the winner of the 10th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition at the weekend grand finale in Lagos.

Ifechukwu received a cash prize of N10 million and will be rewarded with an all-expense-paid capacity development training overseas, while an infrastructure worth N30 million will be built in his school.

Kehinde Olukayode from Molusi College, Oke-Sopen, Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State, was first runner-up and received N3 million, while Aniefiok Udoh from Community Secondary Commercial School, Uyo LGA, Akwa Ibom was second runner-up and went home with N2 million cash prize.

In addition, 34 other teachers who emerged as state champions received N1 million each.

In his goodwill message, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Alli-Balogun, commended Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund for the steady path and commitment to the education sector through the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition.

He also thanked teachers for their enormous contribution to creating a brighter tomorrow despite the many challenges they faced in performing their roles.

Sanwo-Olu noted that through the initiative, the trust fund has demonstrated immense support and uplifted the teaching profession in Nigeria with its enduring impact felt across groups and communities nationwide.

He stated that the competition has highlighted the incredible contribution of teachers whose passion and dedication are shaping the future of Nigeria and the youths.

He disclosed that the state has been fortunate to benefit from the initiative, as the company recently donated a digital language laboratory to Keke Senior High School in honour of the 2023 winner, Adeola Adefemi, adding that the monumental contribution, meant to enrich students’ learning environment, would encourage literacy and promote academic excellence.

“This donation is one of the lasting legacies of the NB-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund. I applaud them for this impacting initiative. Since 2015, the initiative has continued to serve as a national platform to recognise, honour, and reward the outstanding efforts of teachers across the country,” he said.

The Minister of State for Education, Dr. Yusuf Sununu, represented by the Director of Yaba College of Technology, Adedotun Abdul, commended NB-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund for celebrating outstanding teachers and investing in educational resources and infrastructure through the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition, stating that such an initiative would inspire teachers and help schools strive for excellence.

Sununu stated that through the Ministry of Education, the federal government remains committed to the growing efforts to restore the dignity of the teaching profession in Nigeria as it recently developed a National Teaching Policy focused on their career path, remuneration, and teaching standards.

While congratulating all the awardees and other participants for their dedication and commitment to the teaching profession in Nigeria, he declared that the Ministry of Education was willing and ready to partner with Nigerian Breweries Plc to deliver quality education in the country.

In his keynote address, the Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Hans Essaadi, stated that the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition is designed to recognise and eulogise teachers for their labour of love and for their role in shaping the minds through various ways to become noble human beings.

Essaadi commended Nigerian teachers for their unwavering commitment and deep desire to make a difference in their student’s lives. He noted that teachers’ crucial roles in instilling values, knowledge, and skills in their students have been instrumental to societal growth.

“This year’s edition is special because it is the tenth. We have reached this milestone because every teacher, parent, and student believes in the power of education. So, it is indeed heartwarming that we are gathered here to celebrate the role of teachers as society’s foundation stone on which all professions stand tall,” he stated.

Also, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sade Morgan, stated that this year’s edition was remarkable as it recorded an unprecedented number of valid entries and state champions in the competition’s history. According to Morgan, 1,300 valid entries were recorded from 1,477 entries received, while all 37 States (including the FCT) produced champions.

Describing the feat as a demonstration of the exceptional talents and dedication of Nigerian teachers, the quality of participants, and the popularity of competition among teachers in Nigeria, she said, “These remarkable results are the crowning jewel of our decade-long journey, validating our tireless efforts and demonstrating the profound impact of the Maltina Teacher of the Year awards on Nigeria’s education landscape.”

She thanked all stakeholders and partners, including TRCN, NUT, Union Bank Plc, Woodhall Capital Foundation, Alert Group, and Air Peace, for their immense support in making this edition memorable.

She also commended the panel of judges for their dedication and painstaking efforts, which have been instrumental in upholding the integrity and prestige of the competition.

The Chairman of the panel of judges for the competition, Prof. Pat Utomi, described this year’s edition as the most keenly contested since inception, adding that the quality of entries validates the versatility of teachers and the rising standard of education in Nigeria.

The 2024 Maltina Teacher of the Year, Ifechukwu, applauded the NB-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund for introducing the initiative to recognise and reward teachers for their contributions.

Ifechukwu said winning the competition was a dream come true, having been applying since 2020.

Since its inception, the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition has produced ten winners: Rose Nkemdilim Obi (2015), Imoh Essien (2016), Felix Ariguzo (2017), Olasunkanmi Opeifa (2018), Ezem Collins (2019), Oluwabunmi Anani (2020), Abanika Taiye (2021), Alaku Ayiwulu (2022), Adeola Adefemi (2023) and Esomnofu Ifechukwu (2024).