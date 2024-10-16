Kano Gov Intervenes as NNPP Suspends SSG, Commissioner, Others

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Kano state Governor Abba Yusuf, has broker-peace between the state chapter of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), the Secretary to the Kano State Government, Dr Abdullahi Bichi, and the Commissioner for Transport, Muhammad Diggol.

The governor called for an emergency Reconciliatory meeting held behind closed door at his office Monday evening in order to put to rest the lingering crisis rocking the internal structure of the party.

Earlier, the State Chairman of the party, Hashimu Dungurawa, said the two officials were suspended after the party received multiple complaints from the ward and local government leadership of the party.

Dungurawa said they were suspended because they were disrespecting the party and its leadership.

He said: “The party cannot tolerate actions that undermine its leadership and structure. After receiving formal complaint letters from their wards, and upon confirmation of the allegations by the local leadership, we have no other option but to take this decisive step.”

“The leadership of the NNPP in Kano North, under the chairmanship of Sulaiman Dambatta, further verified the allegations, which led to the ultimate decision to suspend both officials,” Dungurawa stated.

However, the Governor’s spokesman Sanusi Bature, in a statement, disclosed that the governor had a successful reconciliation meeting held behind a closed door at his office Monday evening., which has put to rest the lingering crisis rocking the internal structure of the party.

He said: “The key figures involved in the reconciliation include the Secretary to State Government, SSG, Dr. Baffa Bichi, and Bichi local government Chairmanship aspirant, Hon. Hon Hamza Sule Maifata.”

Addressing journalists, the SSG, Dr. Bichi, accepted the intervention of Governor Yusuf and promised to resolve his difference with the factional group in his Bichi constituency and groups claiming to be his critics.

Dr. Bichi subsequently dissociated himself from the deviance group (Abba Tsaya da Kafar ka) calling for division between the Governor and the party’s national leader Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

According to Bichi, “ I have since submitted myself and all my activities to Governor Abba Yusuf as our leader and accepted all that he wanted I am ready to abide with. On the factional group they are talking about, I have nothing to do with them.

On the issue of reconciliation, he said: “The governor has already intervened and everything is over. We are all his loyalists and we are ready to abide by whatever he wants.”

On his part, Hon Hamza Sule Maifata, Chairmanship candidate of the NNPP in Bichi local government also expressed commitment to embrace peace and settle discord with the SSG.

Meanwhile, the National Leader and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in 2023 presidential election, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said that he would not comment on the ongoing internal crisis rocking the party in the state.

Kwankwaso, who declined comment when approached by journalists at his Miller road residence in Kano yesterday, said he had nothing to say about the lingering crises.

“I don’t want to talk please. Don’t drag me into what I am not supposed to be dragged into.

“The chairman of the party has spoken and has been speaking, reach out to him,” the leader of the Kwankwasiyya political movement said.