Niger to Unveil One Year Entrepreneur Training for Retiring Civil Servants

Laleye Dipo in Minna





The Niger State Government is soon to unveil a one-year entrepreneurial training for civil servants retiring from the service.

The State Head of Service Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Idris disclosed this in Minna at the weekend at a birthday party Organised in his honour by friends and relations.

Sadiq said the plan is to expose the retiring civil servants to gainful projects they can fall back on after leaving the service.

He explained the entrepreneurship programme “will offer a comprehensive one-year preparatory course in entrepreneurship for civil servants nearing the end of their careers adding that the initiative is also aimed at “smoothening the transition from public service to private enterprise, ensuring financial stability and continued productivity post-retirement”.

“Our civil servants have dedicated their lives to the betterment of Niger State. It is our duty to ensure they are well-prepared for the next chapter of their lives,” Sadiq said.

He declared: “The programme will equip public servants with the skills and confidence to embark on entrepreneurial ventures, contributing to both their personal well-being and the state’s economic growth” before also emphasizing that the initiative is in alignment with the state government’s broader goals of fostering economic development and reducing dependence on public sector employment.

Sadiq urged civil servants in the State to exhibit values such as “integrity, dedication to duty and loyalty in the discharge of their responsibilities”.

The Permanent Secretaries, Public Service Office and that of Establishment, Dr. Joseph Kolo James and Hajia Aisha T. Usman praised the celebrant for his reliability, simplicity, accommodation as well as selfless service to humanity.

They described the appointment of Abubakar Sadiq Idris as the Head of Service by Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago as a “testimony to his capacity to reposition civil service for optimum productivity and also add value to the New Niger Agenda of the present administration.

Until his appointment as Head of Service, Alhaji Sadiq Idris was the Permanent Secretary, General Services, office of the Secretary to the State Government SSG.