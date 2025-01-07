Niger State Begins Verification of Pensioners as Pension Claims Rise

Laleye Dipo in Minna





Bugged by the increasing number of pensioners and the amount paid as pensions and gratuities, the Niger State Government has begun the verification of all pensioners in the state and local government services.

So far, the government had in the last 8 months paid N5.5 billion to retirees in the state and local government areas with nearly 2,200 retirees benefiting.

Findings revealed that 9 batches of pensioners of the state civil service were paid with batches 8 and 9 receiving their full entitlements while two batches from the local governments were paid their full pension.

Despite the payments it was gathered that the bills have continued to rise making it almost difficult for the Pension Board to meet its obligations to the huge number of retirees.

As a result, the Pension Board has directed a screening of all retirees under a programme tagged “Am Alive” verification.

Under the scheme, according to a memo sent to the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners NUP Niger State Chapter, each retiree is to present himself physically twice a year at any commercial bank for data capturing as an assurance that the pensioner is still alive.

According to the memo signed by the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the State Pension Board, Alhaji Nasiru Saidu Namaska, the “Exercise will be conducted twice a year at intervals of six months

“To ensure a seamless process the board will collaborate with all commercial banks and provide any necessary support to make the exercise convenient for the retirees”

Confirming the authentication of the memo, the Director General said the step was taken because ” Next of Kins” of deceased civil servants have always failed to report the death of their parents to the board thereby continuing to draw the pension of those concerned since they have access to the bank accounts of the departed worker

This development, Namaska said, has made it impossible for names of deceased pensioners to be deleted from the pension pay roll and new pensioners enlisted.

The director general said the biometrics of the pensioners will be captured and the bank will transfer such information to the board adding that only those whose information are transmitted from the banks will receive their pensions.

He added that special arrangements have been made for both the sick or retirees that are outside the country for adequate and seamless participation in the exercise.

Namaska maintained that the verification ” will give chance to new entrants and also reduce monthly liability”

THISDAY on Monday observed that many retirees thronged the commercial banks in Minna the state capital for the verification.