Insecurity: Niger to Ban Open Grazing, Launches CNG Buses

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Bago, has announced plans by state government to ban open grazing throughout the state as part of steps to check insecurity in the state.

The governor, who did not give details of the plans while speaking at a lecture to mark his one year in office in Minna yesterday, also said that the fight against banditry, terrorism, and other criminal activities will be given more impetus.

Bago said that respite has returned to areas where Boko Haram terrorists have been holding sway in recent times, adding that everything will be done to sustain the tempo.

He disclosed that the state internally generated revenue has been increased from N1billion monthly to N3billion, saying that every effort is being made to increase it to N10billion monthly.

On agriculture, the governor disclosed that Alhaji Aliko Dangote is to construct the biggest rice mill in Africa in Niger State with a capacity to mill 500,000 metric tons of paddy rice daily.

In addition, the he disclosed that Dangote is to donate 500 40ft long containers each to the state for the storage of harvested agricultural products.

He said the government would “move very fast in its second year,” adding that anyone that cannot keep up with the pace should step out.

Bago extended his gratitude to all the stakeholders within and outside the state for the tremendous support he said they have given his government, saying he will require their fervent prayer for the New Niger Agenda to succeed.

Governor Bago also inaugurated some Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses, security vehicles with modern gadgets and other articulated vehicles.

The CNG buses, he said would ply Suleja, Abuja roads and also convey school children, adding that the vehicles will bring down transport fares across the state.