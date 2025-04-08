Edo APC Chairman Asks INEC to Fill Vacant Seats in National Assembly

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Jarret Tenebe, has demanded that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conduct bye-elections into the two vacant federal legislative seats in the state.

In a statement issued in Benin-city, Tenebe expressed displeasure over what he described as an unjustifiable delay in filling the vacant seats, warning that the people of the affected constituencies have been left without representation for over three months-an action he said, contravenes democratic principles and electoral guidelines.

The vacancies arose following the resignations of Senator Monday Okpebholo from the Edo Central senatorial seat to contest the governorship election in the state, which he won, and Hon Dennis Idahosa, who vacated his position as the representative of Ovia federal constituency where he emerged as the state deputy governor.

According to Tebebe, “The people of Edo Central senatorial district and Ovia North East/South West federal constituency have been without proper representation for three months now. This is against the spirit and letters of our constitution and democratic norms.”

Tenebe, therefore, urged INEC to act swiftly, adding that if the commission lacks the financial capacity to organise the bye-elections, it should consider transferring the responsibility to the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC).

“If INEC is financially incapacitated or lacks the will to conduct these elections, then they should cede the responsibility to the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC). The people cannot continue to be denied their right to representation,” he declared.

He further stressed that the continued delay not only disenfranchises the constituents but also undermines the integrity of the democratic process.

“This inaction sends a wrong message. It undermines the very essence of democracy, which thrives on representation and participation,” the APC chairman added.