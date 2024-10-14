ZENITH BANK LEAGUE FINAL 8:  Battle of Former Champions as First Bank, Customs Clash in S’final

It is a battle of two former champions in one of the semifinal games of the 2024 Zenith Bank/NBBF Women’s Basketball League with nine-time winners, First Bank, facing off against Nigeria Customs at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos today.

First Bank returned to the Final 8 after losing out of the last edition and they have been on fire since the start of the tournament, winning all their Group B Games to finish top of the group while setting up a semifinal duel against Customs who after losing against defending champion, MFM of Lagos, had to settle for second position.

In the first semifinal of the day, defending champion, MFM will be up against the surprise team of the 2024 edition of the league, Royal Aces, who would be looking forward to creating an upset against the Olukoya girls.

The winners of the two semifinals will face each other on Tuesday for the coveted title while the losers would be engaging themselves in the third place game same day.

Meanwhile, the sponsors of the league, Zenith Bank Plc, has re-affirmed its commitment to invest in women basketball as the corporate outfit look forward to the final four.

According to the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of the organisation, Adaora Umeoji, it has been a worthy investment and looking at the performances of the teams during this year’s event, which clearly shows that women basketball has come to stay.

“We are further encouraged with the performances of D’Tigress at the recent Olympic Games in France in which one of our recent products in the league, Murjanatu Musa, featured for Nigeria,” Umeoji said.