TETFund to Intervene in Provision of Infrastructure in New Aviation Varsity

Kuni Tyessi in Kaduna

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) has assured that it will source the required intervention fund for the provision of infrastructural and research facilities at the newly established African University of Aviation in Nigeria.



The Executive Secretary, Sonny Echono gave the assurance when he received the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo who led the leadership of the university on a visit to the fund headquarters in Abuja.



Echono commended the minister for his patriotic zeal, standing up for what is right as well as his doggedness in ensuring the smooth take-off of the institution.



He reiterated that TETFUND shall extend the necessary intervention and special intervention fund as well as assist in the architectural design to ensure that the university meets global standard as a specialised institution.



He, however, promised to communicate the request of the minister and the school management to the board of TETfund, while highlighting the importance of the institution to the country’s aviation sector and the Nigerian economy.



Earlier in his remarks, the Minister of Aviation, Keyamo appreciated the executive secretary for assisting to bring the institution to fruition as a permanent secretary in the federal ministry of education.



Keyamo revealed that his visit was to ask for some intervention assistance from TETFund to enable the Aviation university move to a permanent site.