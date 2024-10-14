SON: Standards Crucial for Climate Change Mitigation, Sustainable Practices

James Emejo in Anuja

Director-General/Chief Executive, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON),

Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke, has said developing relevant standards remained vital for the successful implementation of mitigation strategies over climate change.

He said standards are particularly crucial in achieving realising the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and facilitating the development of renewable energy, and sustainable practices.

Speaking at the 2024 World Standards Day celebration with the theme, “Shared Vision for a Better World”, over the weekend in Abuja, he said the organisation had adopted 88 international standards for the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) products in line with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda for energy diversity.

Okeke assed that SON remained member of the committee developing the Natural Gas Vehicles Monitoring System (NGVMS), aimed at overseeing the implementation of CNG systems in vehicles and to ensure the use of quality products in Nigeria.

He said the organisation had also SON conducted factory visits to China and India to certify CNG components and kits, prioritising safety and quality assurance.

He reaffirmed SON’s commitment to improving lives through standardisation and quality assurance, fostering consumer confidence, and enhancing global competitiveness of Made-in-Nigeria products.

He noted that through global collaboration, standards bodies around the world have aligned their activities with the SDGs for peace, prosperity, and the welfare of people and the planet.

He said international standards offered practical solutions that must be identified with, to become part of the solution since these constitute the backbone of global progress.

The SON boss said, “This 2024 celebration allows us to recognise the invaluable contributions made by stakeholders; National Technical Committee members; the conformity assessment community and other agencies dedicated to enhancing quality.”