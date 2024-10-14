Lagos State Sports Commission Launches Active Exercise Challenge

The Lagos State Sports Commission has launched its pilot edition of the “Lagos Active Challenge” which was activated across five different locations.

The pilot edition was designed to encourage physical active lifestyle of the inhabitants of the state and acknowledged the significance of routine exercise in order to propagate a healthy society.

“Lagos active exercise” was held across five different locations comprising of Mobolaji Johnson Sports Centre, Rowe Park; Adekunle; Ifako-Ijaiye; Isolo; and Obanikoro.

Speaking on the pilot edition, the Director General, Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, reiterated the effort of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration concern about the continue promotion of productive endeavours which had been driven by active citizens.

He said the esseence of the “Lagos Active Challenge” is to leverage on the growing number of people who are aware of importance of exercises in maintaining an active lifestyle. Fatodu stated that engaging in healthy lifestyle will help to enhance productivity and also support capabilities and abilities towards achieving goals and endeavours.

“By engaging in aerobics we are actually reducing the cost of health and taking away significance population from hospital. As a government we acknowledged the importance of physical exercises, its impact on socio-economic, advancement and development of the state”, Fatodu said.

Abraham Abiodun who participated at the Lagos Active Challenge at Obanikoro said it is not his first time of engaging in exercises, adding that he can even do a road jug from National Stadium to Maryland. Abiodun also lauded the initiave while thanking Sanwo-Olu for promoting the well-being of the citizens through physical activities.

To Hannah Oregwe, she said the importance of exercises in her body is not something she can describe, particularly her little daughter encouraged her to imbibe active and physical lifestyle. She also thanked the Lagos State government for encouraging people to imbibe the culture of routine physical activities.