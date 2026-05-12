Federal High Court Announces Fresh Judicial Postings

Stories by Steve Aya

The Federal High Court has unveiled a new nationwide posting schedule affecting recently appointed Judges and some serving judicial officers, as part of efforts to strengthen the administration of justice across its divisions. The redeployment, approved by the Chief Judge of the Court, Hon. Justice John Tsoho, followed recommendations made by the National Judicial Council, and was formally announced in a statement issued in Abuja by the Court’s Director of Information, Catherine-Oby Christopher.

According to the statement, all affected Judges are expected to resume at their respective duty stations on May 13, following the recent appointment of 14 new Judges, and the transfer of three serving Judges to different divisions of the court.

Under the new arrangement, Justices Salim Olasupo Ibrahim and Onah Chigozie Sergius were assigned to the Abuja Division, while Justice Hassan Dikko was posted to the Gusau Division in Zamfara State, and Justice Sulaiman Amida Hassan to the Osogbo Division in Osun State.

Other appointments include Justice Muhammad Saidu to Minna, Justice Igboko Conchita to Akure, Justice Onuegbu Angela to Yenagoa and Justice Galumje Edingah to Abakaliki, alongside Justice Ibrahim Eneabo who will serve in the Gombe Division.

The posting schedule also deployed Justice Abubakar Usman to Ado-Ekiti, Justice Salihu Yunusa to Damaturu, Justice Ikpeme Bassey to Uyo, Justice Shehu Adamu to Maiduguri, and Justice Mohammed Buba to the Dutse Division in Jigawa State.

Also affected by the reshuffle are Justice Binjin-Eigegbe Nendelmum Judith, posted to Lokoja, while Justices Usoro Uduak and Nwoye Osinachi Donatus were assigned to the Lagos Division, with the Court confirming that the new postings take immediate effect.