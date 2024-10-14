FG: We Will Adequately Fund NAF for Efficiency, Matawalle Tackles Amaechi

*To take delivery of 34 air assets to strengthen air combat capabilities

The federal government has pledged to ensure that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) gets the necessary resources to maintain operational efficiency, especially in countering security threats in the North-west.



The air force, yesterday, revealed that the federal government had finalised arrangements for the acquisition of 24 M-346 Fighter Ground Attack (FGA) jets as well as additional 10 AW-109 Trekker helicopters to the two already procured to strengthen its air combat capabilities.

Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, made the disclosure while jointly inspecting ongoing developments at the NAF 119 Composite Group (CG) provisional layout, with the governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, in Sokoto.



A statement by Ministry of Defence said the minister reaffirmed government’s resolve to bolster NAF’s capacity as part of the strategic fight against insecurity in the region.



He also tackled former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, for allegedly inciting violence, warning him to desist from making inflammatory remarks that can threaten the peace and stability of the country.



Matawalle said government’s commitment to bolster NAF’s capacity was part of its bold effort to enhance national security.

He praised the dedication and professionalism of NAF personnel, stating, “The Nigerian Air Force continues to play a critical role in safeguarding our nation.”



In a separate statement, Matawalle accused Amaechi of inciting violence and unrest among the populace.



The minister stated, “It is both reckless and irresponsible for a former public servant of Amaechi’s standing to incite Nigerians against their own government. At a time when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is working tirelessly to address the challenges facing the nation through various reforms that are yielding results.



“It is absurd, preposterous and shameful for anyone to exploit the genuine situation of our citizens for selfish political gain.”



Matawalle reiterated Tinubu’s commitment to safeguarding the peace and security of every Nigerian.



He added, “We will not allow anyone to fuel violence or manipulate the prevailing situation of our people. Let this serve as a final warning to Amaechi and his cohorts.”



He cautioned Amaechi not to cast aspersions on government’s genuine intentions for the people, saying, “It is expected that Amaechi joins hand with the government to move the country forward, rather he chose to stay aside with myopic assertions.”



However, Aliyu commended the synergy between the federal and state governments in addressing security challenges, declaring, “Sokoto State stands firmly with the armed forces.”



According to him, “We are committed to providing all necessary support to ensure peace and stability for our people.”



He pledged continued cooperation to enhance security in the state and across the region, and commended Matawalle’s commitment to get the North-west out of its security dilemma.



The governor said Matawalle had shown resilience and bravery by penetrating what used to be a no-go-area and opening up areas that were deserted.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) revealed that the federal government had finalised arrangements for the acquisition of 24 M-346 Fighter Ground Attack (FGA) jets as well as an addition of 10 AW-109 Trekker helicopters to the two already procured by NAF to strengthen its air combat capabilities.



A statement by Director, Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, said the acquisition arrangements were finalised during a meeting with Messrs Leonardo S.P.A, an Italian manufacturer.



Akinboyewa stated that the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, led a team of NAF experts, along with officials from the Ministries of Defence and Finance, to participate in a Programme Management Review Meeting in Italy with Messrs Leonardo S.P.A.

“While in Italy, the CAS made a strategic stopover at the Leonardo Headquarters in Rome, where he engaged with top executives to consolidate a long-term partnership between the NAF and the company,” the statement said.

The NAF spokesperson said the team also inspected the first batch of six M-346 jets. He stressed that three were nearing completion.