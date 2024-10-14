Chivita|Hollandia Shines at Marketing Edge Awards

Chivita|Hollandia has emerged as a major winner at the Marketing Edge Awards 2024, taking home multiple accolades in a night that celebrated excellence and innovation in marketing and brand leadership.

In recognition of its market dominance and consumer trust, Hollandia was awarded the Outstanding Dairy Brand of the Decade on the night.

“This accolade reaffirms the brand consistency and commitment to delivering top-quality, nutritious dairy products that have become staples in Nigerian households. For over a decade, Hollandia has led the market with innovations that cater to the dynamic needs of consumers, offering a wide range of dairy beverages that combine taste, nutrition, and convenience that empower consumers to Stay Ahead with Dairy Power,” it said in a statement.

Adding to the company’s haul of awards at the event, Marketing Director, at Chivita|Hollandia (CHI Limited), Mrs. Toyin Nnodi, was named the Outstanding Marketing Personality of the Year. Mrs. Nnodi’s strategic vision and innovative approach to consumer engagement have been instrumental in driving the success of Chivita and Hollandia. Under her leadership, the company has rolled out groundbreaking marketing campaigns that resonate with diverse audiences, reinforcing the brand’s relevance and deepening consumer loyalty.

Reflecting on the multiple recognitions, Nnodi expressed her gratitude and appreciation to the organizers of the award event.

She stated “These awards are a recognition of the trust our consumers have placed in us and the dedication of our team at Chivita|Hollandia (CHI Limited). Our commitment is to deliver high-quality products that enrich the lives of Nigerians consistently. We believe in offering value beyond taste—whether through the Hollandia nutritious dairy range or Chivita refreshing fruit juices.”