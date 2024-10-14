AFCON: FG Summons Libya’s Charge d’Affairs Over Inhuman Treatment of Eagles Players

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Government has summoned Libya’s Charge d’Affairs in Nigeria over the inhuman treatment meted out to the Super Eagles players in Libya at the weekend.

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, who made this disclosure on Monday while speaking with newsmen at the State House, Abuja, said the Nigerian government is on top of the issue at stake.

He stated that he has opened up communication with the Charge d’Affairs since Sunday evening and he would be expected to answer some questions on the way the Nigerian players were treated in Libya.

His words: “Since last night, we’ve been on the phone with the Chargé d’Affaires because Libya doesn’t have an Ambassador here, so we’re in touch with the Chargé d’Affaires, and I’m heading back to the ministry now, where we have summoned the Libyan Chargé d’Affaires. This issue has to be resolved as quickly as possible. So we’re on top of the situation.”

The minister described what the Super Eagles went through at the Libyan airport as unfortunate.

He also confirmed that the Nigerian Embassy

had since established contact with the players, adding that the Eagles players endured the airport embarrassment with the availability of bottle water they bought when they stopped over in Kano.

According to Tuggar, “Well, it’s the most unfortunate situation, because the Super Eagles flew to Libya to play a match. As you know, the Libyan team was here; they were supposed to land in Uyo instead, they went and landed in Port Harcourt, where they were not supposed to land.

“And now our team has gone to Libya, and somehow the plane gets diverted to a different airport. And unfortunately, at that airport, there is no aviation fuel, because what we have decided is they need to refuel and get out, we will not be able to allow them to continue, no food.

“You know, it’s a good thing when they landed in Kano they actually even got some water, some cartons of water otherwise even water would have been a problem. Suffice it to say that we have established contact with them. We’ve sent people from the mission to go there, representing the mission. They are in touch with the delegation. Now I am also communicating directly with the NFF Chairman.”