Nigerian Navy Base Oguta Inaugurates Projects To Mark 70th Anniversary In Imo

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The Nigerian Navy Base, Oguta, Imo State has inaugurated several projects as part of activities commemorating its 70th anniversary celebration.

Inaugurated projects included 12 by one rating accommodation, revamped four Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and a 25 available solar power system installed at the Administrative Block.

Addressing guests during the ceremony Tuesday, Commander, Nigerian Navy Base, Oguta, Commodore S. T. Lengaya, recalled that since establishment, the Nigerian Navy has remained steadfast in its constitutional responsibility of safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime domain, protecting national assets, and contributing to the security and prosperity of the nation.

Over the years, he noted, the Service has continued to evolve in capacity, professionalism, and operational effectiveness in response to emerging maritime and national security challenges.

“As we mark the Nigerian Navy at 70 Anniversary Celebration, we are reminded of how far we have come, and more importantly, inspired to continue striving for greater achievements in service of our nation.

“Today is indeed a significant moment in our Service history, as we not only celebrate decades of dedication, sacrifice and professional excellence, but also commission critical infrastructure that reflects our continued commitment to operational readiness, personnel welfare and national development”, he said.

Commodore Lengaya stated that the inauguration of the projects was not merely about structures and equipment but a celebration of progress, service and an enduring legacy of commitment to duty in line with the vision and strategic directive of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas (Admiralty Medal), and the operational guidance of the Flag Officer Central Naval Command designed to strengthen operational effectiveness and improve troops welfare.

He noted that the inauguration of the 12 by one block will significantly improve the living conditions of officers and ratings, while the installation of a 25KW Solar Power system, the backbone of modern military operations, will enhance energy reliability at the base, reduce dependence on generators, cut operational costs, and ensure uninterrupted power supply to critical facilities including communications and medical services.

Lengaya said: “The revamping of our Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) will strengthens ground operational capability,” adding: “These platforms remain essential for mobility, protection and rapid response. Their restoration enhances troop safety, improves response time, and reinforces our deterrence posture against criminal elements threatening peace and stability within Oguta, Imo State, and surrounding areas.

“These achievements would not have been possible without the visionary leadership and unwavering support of the Chief of the Naval Staff, the operational directives provided by the Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command, the support of his excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma, the Executive Governor of Imo State as well as Hon. Eugene Dibiagwu who is our special guest of honour.”

The Naval boss expressed appreciation to the engineers, technical personnel, officers, ratings and civilian staff whose dedication and professionalism ensured the successful completion of the projects as well as the host communities in Oguta and neighbouring areas.

“To all officers, ratings, and civilian staff of Naval Base Oguta, I urge you to see these facilities as tools for enhanced professionalism and operational excellence. Let them inspire higher standards of discipline, accountability and maintenance culture. Infrastructure alone does not guarantee success it is the people who give it purpose,” he added.

The member representing Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru West Federal Constituency, Hon. Eugene Dibia-Awwu, who was special guest, commended the Nigerian Navy for the establishment of the Naval Base Oguta, noting that its presence has significantly curtailed maritime crime in the area.

He also commended the efforts of the Commander Naval Base Oguta, Commodore Lengaya, in maintaining security and stability within his operational area.