Ogun LG Poll: Assailants Stone APC Councillorship Candidate to Death

Yet-to-be-identified assailants have killed Adeleke Adeyinka, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ward 15, Abeokuta South in the November Local Government elections in Ogun State.

Adeyinka, a former Ward 15 Youth Leader, in Abeokuta South, was gruesomely murdered in the Jide Jones area of Abeokuta Central Business District within the State capital on Saturday.

It was learnt that the attackers who rode in a car with tinted glasses trailed Adeyinka to the Jide Jones area and stoned him to death after they shot him.

However, efforts to contact the Police spokesperson in Ogun State, Superintendent of Police (SP), Omolola Odutola, for reaction were not successful.

The Ogun Youth Leaders’ Forum strongly condemned the incident, saying the horrific act has left their community shaken and grieving.

The forum in a statement: “Adeleke was not only a promising young leader but also a dedicated member of our party, having served as the youth leader of Ward 15 in Abeokuta South and worked with others during the election.

“As a forum, we demand a thorough investigation into this heinous crime and call on the relevant authorities to ensure that justice is served. We also urge the police to increase patrols and security measures in the affected areas to prevent further violence.

“Adeleke’s contributions to the Ogun State youth leaders’ forum will not be forgotten, and his untimely death is a loss to the entire youth community in Ogun State.

“We demand a swift and thorough investigation into Adeleke’s murder.

We call on the authorities to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice and urge the police to increase security measures in the affected areas.”