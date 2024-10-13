Kogi Senator Builds Military Base to Tackle Insecurity

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

In a significant move to address the rising insecurity in Kogi West, the senator representing the district in the Senate, Sunday Karimi, has spearheaded the construction of a military base in the area.

The military base, located in the outskirts of Egbe, Yagba West Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, according to the senator, would help to improve security in Kogi and some areas of Kwara State.

Speaking during the inauguration of the base yesterday, the lawmaker said the project was embarked on to help the military and other security agencies to ensure quick response in combating terrorists, kidnappers, and other criminals.

He said: “I conceived the idea of the military base in January this year to assist the Nigerian military and security agencies to ensure quick response in combating terrorists, kidnappers, and criminals whose activities in recent times around the border of Kogi and Kwara (where there is a great expanse of forest that is fast-becoming a fortress for criminals), is becoming an issue of national concern.

“It is also hoped that the presence of a standard military base will serve as a deterrence to these criminals and restore peace and security in the communities in Kogi and Kwara states.

“The urge to construct, furnish, and hand over this edifice to the Nigerian Army is borne out of my commitment to assisting the military in protecting the lives of the citizenry and warding off criminals from our rural communities,” he explained.

He noted that the newly completed military base, which he financed, contains two hostels with 85-bed spaces for soldiers, fully furnished with beds, beddings, and all fittings for comfortable human habitation; armoury; and furnished office apartments for the Commander of the Military Base, among others.

Also speaking, the Governor of the state, Usman Ododo, represented by his Special Adviser on Security, Commander Jerry Omadara (rtd), said the base would enable the Army to have the security of the area under its control.

He said: “I, therefore, thank Senator Sunday Karimi for this wonderful initiative in the fulfillment of his constituent’s responsibility. Therefore, the establishment of this Forward Operating Base will serve to form a chain of influx into Kogi State, provide the needed safety for our people, and also allow the Nigerian Army to take firm control of the security of this area, including Yagba East and beyond.”

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, who was represented by the GOC 2 Division, Major General Obinna Onubogu, commended the lawmaker for the gesture.

He said: “Let me publicly extend my heartfelt appreciation to the distinguished senator for his tenacity and commitment in spearheading the construction and completion of this strategic facility. As the Chief of Army Staff, I can say that it is through this kind of partnership and shared vision that the Nigerian Army is reassured that members of the civil populace appreciate our efforts in covering insecurity across the nation.”

He said the base would help the Army to adequately secure the 10 other states.

Lagbaja said: “Kogi State is integral to that effort because it is the most central state in Nigeria. The fact that Kogi State is dominated by the most significant river in Nigeria and is surrounded by states from the north-central to South-west, South-east, and South-south, namely Niger, Anambra, Nasarawa, Benue, Enugu, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, and Kwara states means that Kogi State bears the most impact of any wave of insecurity emanating from River Niger or any of these 10 surrounding states. “Thus, forward operating bases like this are critical because they help us project our operations to not only the host states but to neighbouring states as well.”