The Poor and Open Defecation

There’s total misconception about the concept of “love” and “compassion” for the poor in the Muslim north of Nigeria. Granted, without perpetuating and pandering to these wretched ones, religiosity would be hollow. But the poor should be made to hate poverty and crawl out of it. No. religion forbids this. The poor must be romanticised and “pitied” at all times. So? Public hygiene rules must not apply to the poor for they can do open expectoration, open urination, and open defecation at city centres and in the vicinities of town halls. After all they are “poor,” aren’t they? Surely, anyone who prevents the poor from reveling in absolute wretchedness will be cut out of “paradise.” Will the poor go to “paradise” too? No answer.

Sunday Adole Jonah,

Department of Physics, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State