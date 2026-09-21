Tinubu Extols Wife, Oluremi, at 66, Says He’ll Always Choose the Road That Led Him to Her

*Describes her as his truest friend, confidante, compassionate, kind with generosity of spirit and steadfast faith

*Sanwo-Olu, Barau, Otu, Mbah others too hail First Lady

Deji Elumoye, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Chinedu Eze in Lagos

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, paid glowing tribute to his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as she clocks 66 today, September 21, 2026.

The president, in a birthday message signed by him, eulogised his wife, saying he would choose same road that led him to her several decades ago.

According to Tinubu, “If life returned me to the beginning, I would choose the same road that led me to you. Through every mile, my heart has always remained at home with you.”

He described the First Lady, whom he called “Oluremi mi” in his opening remarks, as his truest friend and confidante, who is compassionate, kind with generosity of spirit and steadfast faith.

The President, in the 15-paragraph release, stated: “Oluremi mi, today, I celebrate the woman who has walked beside me with patience, grace and uncommon courage.

“Àwọn àgbà sọ pé, “Ìyàwó rere ni adé ọkọ rẹ̀.” A good wife is her husband’s crown. The Book of Proverbs, which you know far better than I do, also speaks eloquently of the worth of a virtuous woman.

“You have given these words true meaning in my life. You have stood by my side through every season.

“The burdens that were mine to bear often found their way onto your shoulders. The thoughts I could not put into words somehow found their way to you.

“In difficult times, when the future was uncertain, you stayed calm beside me and prayed with me. Through all these years, you have remained the one who truly understands me.

“More often than not, you sense when I need counsel before I ask. There have been nights when your presence alone was counsel enough. I call you my truest friend and confidante because you speak the truth plainly, even on the days I would rather not hear it.

“After a demanding day, you wait until we are alone before telling me what I need to hear. I have always cherished you for that honesty.

“Our home bears the lasting imprint of your devotion. Our children and grandchildren have grown beneath the shelter of your prayers. They carry your values of faith and kindness wherever life takes them.

“Nigerians know you for your compassion, kindness, generosity of spirit and steadfast faith. I have watched you touch lives quietly and consistently, offering hope and support to those in need.

“From the New Era Foundation during our years in the saddle in Lagos to the Renewed Hope Initiative today, your care has reached many young boys and girls, widows, elderly citizens. and women farmers across the country.

“Those affected by tuberculosis or any disease at all have found in you a compassionate advocate and a determined champion. I know the prayers you offer for people whose names you may never know.

“I also know many whom you have helped without ever meeting them. For you, compassion has never recognised the boundaries of tribe, region or religion.

“A long journey teaches a man the true value of a good partner. We have travelled a long road together. I think of the difficult decisions we talked through for hours and the sacrifices no one else saw. Laughter and prayer carried us through many of them.

“If life returned me to the beginning, I would choose the same road that led me to you. Through every mile, my heart has always remained at home with you.

“I thank you for the life we have built and the love that has held it together. Happy 66th birthday, my darling Oluremi. I pray that God Almighty will grant you many more years in good health and joy.

“May the years ahead bring you the same comfort and happiness you have so freely given to me and many others. With all my love.”

Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has also congratulated Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on her 66th birthday, describing her as an Amazon and a dependable mother of the nation.

The Lagos governor said Senator Tinubu was a passionate and kind-hearted leader, who has positively influenced many lives throughout her public career.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, further described the former three-term senator as an advocate of social justice, a philanthropist, a voice for the oppressed and the downtrodden, and a compassionate leader.

“As mother of our dear nation, Senator Tinubu has dedicated herself to the service of elevating humanity through her numerous initiatives from her days as the First Lady of Lagos State.

“Dedicating almost three decades of her life to serving the people, especially as a member of the Red Chamber representing Lagos Central Senatorial District for three consecutive terms, Senator Tinubu has sponsored and supported bills and legislations that touched on the elevation of women, children and vulnerable persons in our country.

“She has personally supported individuals and groups in need of assistance for personal development.

“As Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has positively impacted millions of lives through her pet project, the Renewed Hope Initiative, which has brought relief, hope, progress and development to many families in different parts of the country.

“Without a doubt, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has written her name in gold as an advocate of social justice, a philanthropist, a distinguished federal lawmaker, and a dependable partner to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“On this 66th birthday of our Amazon, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, I wish her continued divine guidance and good health. May God bless her with strength to serve more and do greater good for humanity, Lagos, and Nigeria.

“On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, family, the Government and the people of Lagos State, leaders and members of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), I wholeheartedly congratulate Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of our leader and President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on her 66th birthday.”

Jibril Barau

On his part, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, on his part, commended the first lady’s contributions to national development and democratic governance.

Barau said her interventions through her various initiatives had positively impacted Nigerians, particularly women, children, youths and vulnerable citizens.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, the Deputy Senate President highlighted the First Lady’s Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), describing it as a platform through which she had continued to address critical social challenges.

According to him, the initiative had focused on key areas including education, healthcare, social welfare, women and youth empowerment, as well as support for vulnerable Nigerians.

Barau said Tinubu’s contribution to public service and nation-building, however, predated her emergence as First Lady of Nigeria.

He described her 66th birthday as a significant milestone and prayed for continued strength, wisdom and fulfilment for the First Lady as she supports President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the administration of the country.

Bassey Otu

Speaking, too, the Cross River State Governor, Bassey Edet Otu, has described the first lady as a remarkable testament to grace, resilience, compassion and who has dedicated her life to the service of the nation.

Otu, in a goodwill message by his Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Linus Obogo, conveyed the warmest felicitations and profound goodwill of the Government and people of Cross River State, saying the milestone offered a fitting occasion to celebrate a life distinguished by an abiding commitment to humanity and the advancement of Nigeria’s collective destiny.

According to the governor, the milestone is “not just a celebration of longevity,” but “a fitting tribute to a life adorned by grace, fortified by resilience and distinguished by an abiding commitment to humanity, national service and the advancement of our collective destiny.”

He noted that over the years, Senator Tinubu had brought “uncommon compassion, dignity and purpose” to the vocation of public service, particularly through her advocacy for women, children, families and vulnerable members of society.

Otu said the First Lady’s interventions in these critical areas had demonstrated the profound possibilities of leadership when it is anchored in empathy and directed towards improving the lives of the people, stressing that her example had reinforced the enduring truth that public service derives its greatest significance from its human impact.

“Your exemplary devotion has given eloquent expression to the timeless truth that leadership is most consequential when it touches lives, restores hope and enlarges the possibilities of the human spirit,” the governor stated.

Peter Mbah

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah has also has congratulated the First of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on her 66th birthday.

Mbah described her as an icon of unity and service, recalling her many empowerment programmes targeted at vulnerable groups.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Uche Anichukwu, on Sunday, Mbah said Mrs. Tinubu remained a living inspirational to the nation.

“From your years as First Lady of Lagos State to your time as a senator, and now as First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, you have remained a tireless advocate for inclusion, a towering support to numerous households and countless youths, and an enduring symbol of unity.

“As you celebrate your 66 birthday, we are indeed happy to be associated with you, and proud, as well, of the fact that you are a worthy recipient of our revered traditional title _– Ugosimba I of Enugu State._

“May your years of lifelong service to our dear country and humanity continue to stand as living inspiration to all.

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Enugu State, I wish you a very Happy Birthday and more years in good health and excellence,” the statement quoted the Governor as saying.