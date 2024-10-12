FG Quits Petroleum Pricing, Facilitates Direct Purchase, Fostering Competition

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The federal government yesterday reiterated that it has ended petrol pricing, explaining that direct purchase mechanism allows marketers of premium motor spirit (PMS) to negotiate commercial terms directly with refineries.

The initiative is expected to foster a more competitive market environment and enable a smoother supply chain.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, disclosed this.



The direct purchase structure was put in place as against the initial arrangement where the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) was the sole off-taker.

In a statement, Edun who is the Chairman of the Implementation Committee on Domestic Sales of Crude Oil in Local Currency, said his committee held its second review meeting on Wednesday, October 10, 2024.



Giving what he described as a key update, the minister stated that the “New Direct Purchase Model,” was the most significant change under the new regime which now allows petroleum product marketers to purchase PMS directly from local refineries.

This, he said, marked a departure from the previous arrangement where the NNPC served as the sole purchaser and distributor of PMS from the refineries.



The statement further read: “Following the directive of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the implementation of the new Naira-based sales mechanism, the Implementation Committee on the Sales of Crude Oil and Refined

Products in Naira, chaired by the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun. held its second review meeting on Wednesday October 10, 2024.



The NNPC during the week officially increased the official pump price of petrol in its retail outlets to N1,030 per litre in Abuja from the N897 it had announced on September 3 and from N855 to N998 in Lagos.

The move, it was learnt, effectively put an end to Nigeria’s multi-decade wasteful petrol subsidy regime, at least for now.