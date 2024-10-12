Automobile Industry Organisations to Participate in NAJA’s CNG Capacity Building Workshop 

Bennett Oghifo

Key automobile industry organisations and players have indicated their interest to participate in a workshop being organised by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA).

The Annual Training/Capacity Building Workshop is scheduled for Thursday, October 31, 2024 at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) building, Ikeja, Lagos. Its theme is: ‘CNG/LPG/EV Initiative: Challenges, Sustainability, Opportunities, Alternative to Fossil Fuels in Nigeria.’

Some of the organisations that have shown interest in the training include, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mikano Motors Nigeria Limited, CFAO Mobility, Jet Systems Automobiles, Fixit45 Limited, Pi-CNG, Limacs Integrated Ventures and several others.

A statement by Adrian Egonu, Chairman of the 2024 Annual Training/Capacity Building Workshop, said that through the training in the past, many members of the auto journalists association had enhanced their knowledge base of the industry.

Adrian explained that NAJA was intentional with the 2024 theme, stressing that the Federal.

Government in the last 16 months had taken some giant steps to promote Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Electric Vehicles (EV), in line with global best practices for cleaner burning automotive fuels.

The Committee Chairman assured that the 2024 edition would further ensure improved knowledge and skills of the journalists and commended sponsors for partnering with the association in its drive to contribute to the auto industry not just in Nigeria, but around the world.

He declared that the training would afford industry investors and sponsors the opportunity to showcase their products and reach a wider audience.

Also, Chairman, NAJA, Mike Ochonma commended the sponsors and partners for associating with the NAJA.

He assured that NAJA as the fourth estate of the realm would continue to play its roles of information, education and opinion molding without bias.

Ochonma explained that the government’s policy for a greener atmosphere needed to be discussed among industry players.

According to the NAJA Chairman, “Over the years, journalists covering the automotive industry under the aegis of NAJA in Nigeria have also contributed towards the development of the sector and this year’s topic is very timely and apt because of the Federal Government’s commitment towards the CNG initiative.”