Osun Warns against Unauthorised Cable Laying

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Government, through its consultant on telecommunications infrastructure, Global Transactions Nigeria Limited, has alleged that some people are laying cables in the ground in the state without any authorisation from the state governmen.

This was as it warned those involved in such acts to stop or face the full wrath of the law.

The Chairman of Global Transactions Nigeria Limited, Rotimi George-Taylor, made this known while speaking to journalists in Osogbo last Wednesday.

George-Taylor also said some of the people carrying out the act were recently arrested by the police in Ilesa.

According to him, the Ministry of Environment and Sanitation is authorised to regulate telecommunication infrastructure within the State, adding that failure to seek necessary approval is tantamount to disobeying the government.

He, however, said those allegedly arrested could not provide proof of their authority or permit to conduct the excavation and installation of cables.

The consultant noted that a letter had been sent to MTN to warn them about the alleged company laying the cables on its behalf. 

He also added that no payment had been made for the 270 kilometres of cables laid by the telecommunications giant to the state government.

“Those workers confessed that they are working for an organisation (name withheld) and had laid 32km of cables belonging to MTN at Oodua Infraco Resources Limited’s request.

“They were unable to produce any documentation, including proof of payment for permits or any valid permit itself.

“In accordance with Section 26 (1) of the Osun State Environmental Protection Law 2022: ‘No person shall excavate or install any tower or mast or lay any cable or gas pipeline in a right of way for any purpose without the prior written approval or permit from the Ministry.

“It is very important to adhere to environmental regulations to ensure the safety and sustainability of infrastructure development in Osun State. Unauthorized activities pose risks not only to the environment but also to public safety.

“While awaiting  the results of the police investigation. I want to urge all companies operating within the state to pay for the necessary permits.

“Nobody is above the law, and the laws of Osun State should be respected,” he added.

