Obaseki Approves Payment of Gratuity to 2011 Retirees

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the payment of gratuity to the pensioners on the payroll of the Local Government Staff Pension Board who retired in 2011.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Ministry of Local Government, Community & Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Monday E. O. Osaigbovo, said the governor has directed the State Pension Bureau to immediately commence the screening and payment of gratuity to Pensioners who retired in 2011.

In August 2024, Governor Obaseki had approved the payment of gratuity to the pensioners on the payroll of the Local Government Staff Pension Board who retired in 2010.

According to the Commissioner, “This is to inform the general public, especially Local Government Pensioners that his Excellency, the Executive Governor of Edo State, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki has approved the payment of gratuity to pensioners who retired in 2011.

Osaigbovo further stated: “By this directive, the Pension Bureau and 2011 retired Local Government Pensioners should take note.”