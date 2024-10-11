NOA Sensitises Kano Residents on National Values Charter, New Anthem

FG approves September 16 as national symbol day

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano and Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Kano state office of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has launched a sensitisation campaign on the National Anthem and National Values Charter in Kano.

Also the federal government has approved 16th September of every year as National Symbol Day

At a press conference yesterday in Kano, the State Director of NOA, Rabiu Ado, harped on the importance of new National Anthem, value orientation and attitudinal change among Nigerians.

He said the sensitisation is in fulfilment of President Bola Tinubu’s declaration that the agency must avail Nigerians on how to build the country through sensitisation and re-orientation campaigns.

According to him, “these include restoration of the dignity and standardisation of national Symbols such as the National Flag, Anthem, Pledge and the Coat of Arm.”

“The first stanza of the National Anthem is to be used at all official functions, while the three stanzas will be for special occasions such as Independence Day, Democracy day, Inauguration of the National Assembly, Children’s day, Armed Forces Remembrance Day and workers day.” he said.

That the third stanza of the new National Anthem is adopted as national Prayer and that NOA, as custodian of the National Symbols, will be the source of all official symbols to ensure standardisation.

The director explained that September 16 is set aside to be observed as national symbols enlightenment day in the country.

“And that symbols must be accorded respect, properly displayed and handled including the hoisting of national flag in public buildings, in order to build up love for country, strong national identity, unity and pride,” he said.

Meanwhile, the federal government has approved 16th September of every year as National Symbol Day

The Director General (DG) of NOA, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, who made the disclosure in Ibadan yesterday while addressing journalists on the National Identity Project, said this formed parts of the recommendations of the agency to the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Issa-Onilu, who was represented on the occasion by the Director of Politics, Civic, Ethics and

Values, Mrs. Adeola Adelaja, said the agency has made substantial progress in its mission to re-engineer the national mindset through value orientation and attitudinal change campaigns.

The DG, who is soliciting the support of the media in the bid to achieve its set agenda, stated that while slogans have been useful in creating awareness and setting the tone for national discourse, it is important to recognise that slogans alone, though pleasing and memorable, cannot bring about the deep-seated transformation that our country truly needs.

He said: “True and lasting change requires sustained action, collaboration, and a collective commitment to realizing these ideals.

“Our agency’s founding act empowers us to go beyond simply informing the public; it charges us with promoting democracy, peace, orderliness, and moral conduct while actively mobilizing citizens’ support for government policies and programmes.

“I am proud to share that, working closely with the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, NOA recently presented a series of proposals to the Federal Executive Council (FEC), all of which have been approved.

“These initiatives will provide the foundation for realigning national values and promoting responsible citizenship. Allow me to touch briefly on some of the key elements approved:

“Restoration of National Symbols: We are revitalizing the dignity of our national symbols, such as the flag, anthem, and pledge. A day has been designated—September 16th—to serve as a National Symbols Enlightenment Day, reinforcing the importance of these symbols in building national pride.

“National Values Charter and Curriculum: The approval of a National Values Charter to be integrated into the school curriculum, from basic to post-basic levels, will ensure the younger generation grows up with a strong foundation in core national values.

“Citizens Value Brigade: Replacing the War Against Indiscipline (WAI) Brigade with the Citizens Value Brigade to better align with democratic principles while still promoting discipline and moral responsibility.”

Speaking on the need for active participation of the media, he maintained that the role of the media is invaluable in disseminating the messages of the Agency and helping it to achieve the depth of impact required to transform attitudes and behaviours.

“The media remains the most powerful tool for reaching every Nigerian home, school, workplace, and community. You shape narratives, you mould perceptions, and you are the bridge between the government and the people

“We urge the media to hold us accountable, to ask the tough questions, and to keep these programmes in the public discourse. But beyond that, we ask that you partner with us in actively driving these changes, understanding that ‘a better Nigeria benefits us all,” he added.