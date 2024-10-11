Ex-President Jonathan, Kwara Governor’s Wife, Others Bag Afro Awards 2024

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and Kwara State governor’s wife, Professor Olufolake Abdulrazaq, are among Africans to be honoured at the 2024 Afro Award in Los Angeles, California, US.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr. Taiwo Oduala, Founder and Executive Producer of the Afro Awards.

Oduala, a Film Director, disclosed that Jonathan and Abdulrazaq are among the 18 honourees to be feted during the 3rd Edition of the Afro Award on Saturday.

He stated that the honourees are among Africans and Americans, who have distinguished themselves in various fields of endeavours.

Some of the awardees are: the Mayor of Inglewood, Mayor James Thurman-Butts Jr, John Salley, Legendary Basketball Player, Actor and Producer and Deon Tailor, Film Maker, Director, Producer and Founder/CEO Hidden Empire Film Group.

Others are Miguel Nunez Jr, Actor, Writer, Producer and Speaker; Juliet Ibrahim, Bilingual Actor, Author and Independent Film Maker, Karen civil, Author, Orator and Entrepreneur got the Music Executive Award and Rev. Dr. Marci Janell, Global Spiritual Advisor/ motivational speaker and book author.

Oduala said the 3rd Annual Afro Awards 2024 is a prestigious event that fetes various individuals and organizations from all works of life, and recognizes individuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions to humanity and their positive impact on the global society.

He said: “As a Non-profit organization, with 501(c)(3), Afro Award strives to celebrate the achievements and generosity of individuals, who have made a significant difference in the African diaspora and the world at large.

“The 3rd Annual Afro Awards 2024 will take place on Saturday at the DGA, Directors Guild Of America, 7920 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, California, U.S.

“The event will begin with a red carpet at 5 pm, followed by the Award Ceremony at 7 pm, and an after-party at 10 pm. it will be streamed live.

“There will also be a Pre-event on Friday, with Conference Experience, Fashion Show and Gala.

“We will be delighted to have all the honourees present to receive their awards at this year’s award ceremony as it will greatly enhance its significance.

“We eagerly look forward to meeting you at the Afro Award 2024 event, as your attendance would serve as a source of inspiration to many and reaffirm your commitment to the progress and upliftment of Africans in diaspora.”

Our correspondent reports that the Afro Awards honours American and African community leaders, philanthropists, dignitaries, and celebrities who are pioneers in their field and have demonstrated exceptional humanitarian excellence.