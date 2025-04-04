  • Friday, 4th April, 2025

S’ Court Upturns Judgment Recognising Abure As Labour Party National Chairman

Breaking | 5 hours ago

Alex Enumah in Abuja 

The Supreme Court on Friday reversed the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which recognized Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

The apex court predicated its action on the grounds that the Court of Appeal lacked the jurisdiction to have pronounced Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party after holding that the substance of the case borders on the party’s leadership.

A five-member panel of justices of the apex court all agreed in their judgment that the issue of leadership was an internal affair of a political party over which courts lacked jurisdiction.

Besides, the apex court in the judgment further observed that Abure’s tenure as National Chairman had since expired.

Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, who heads a committee set up by the LP to run the affairs of the party in the interim, had approached the apex court to challenge the decision of the appellate court recognizing Abure as chairman of the party.

After agreeing with the appellants that the lower court erred in law by acknowledging Abure’s leadership, the apex court subsequently allowed the appeal and quashed the Court of Appeal judgment.

The apex court also went ahead to dismiss the cross-appeal filed by the Abure faction of the LP for being incompetent and lacking in merit.

Details later…

