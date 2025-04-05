Atiku’s Alleged Resignation from PDP Malicious Lies

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

For the second time, the former vice president and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general election, Atiku Abubukar, has denied that he has resigned from the PDP.

A statement by Atiku’s Media Aide, Paul Ibe, said that the former vice president has not resigned from the PDP, insisting that Atiku is a bonafide member of the party.

The media office of Atiku said that the statement that Atiku has resigned from the PDP is a political hatchet job

According to Ibe, ”We ordinarily would not waste words on faceless social media platforms like the so-called ‘Adamawa Happenings’. However, in light of inquiries from concerned Nigerians and credible members of the press, we are compelled to set the record straight.

”His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria (1999–2007) and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has not – we repeat, has not – resigned from the PDP. He remains a steadfast, bonafide, and loyal member of the party.

”The source of this baseless rumour is a Facebook page peddling falsehoods, evidently orchestrated by desperate political operatives with nothing but mischief and confusion on their agenda. It is a calculated attempt to mislead the public and sow discord among the millions of Nigerians who look to Atiku Abubakar for direction and leadership.

“This is not just fake news – it is a crude, shameless political hatchet job.

”We urge Nigerians, especially supporters of the Waziri Adamawa, to disregard this malicious fabrication. It is a vile, vexatious ploy that deserves nothing but contempt.

”Atiku Abubakar remains committed to the ideals of the PDP and to the democratic aspirations of the Nigerian people,” Ibe stated