Julius Berger Rejigs Infrastructural Devt in Rivers

.Ring Road through Emohua, Tema, Abalama to Abonnema gets facelift

Infrastructure development across Rivers State is gaining momentum as key road and bridge projects move forward with pace, transforming access and mobility for communities.

From the ambitious Port Harcourt Ring Road to the Emohua-Abalama/Tema Junction Road and the Ahoada-Omoku-Ndoni Road, construction efforts are bringing new economic opportunities to the region.

At the centre of these projects is construction titan, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, whose work continues to transform transport corridors, easing movement and opening up business potentials for residents.

The 15.24 km dualisation of the Emohua-Abalama/Tema Junction Road, located just outside the state capital, Port Harcourt, is already showing signs of progress. Phase 1 has been completed, while Phase 2 commenced in November 2024 despite the well-known security challenges in the area. The project, which includes drainage works and solar-powered street lighting, is expected to improve travel times and safety for road users, said Finn Drosdowski, the Project Manager recently.

Adding that work is also advancing on the Ahoada-Omoku-Ndoni Road Extension, which involves the dualisation of the 25.4km Ahoada-Omoku Road linking Ogbo Okudu Road Junction in Ahoada East to Omoku in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, the Manager said, the completion is nearing 75 per cent, with drainage systems being installed in township areas. Some residents, he further said, have been relocated as part of the project, with compensations processed for affected properties.

Julius Berger has also started the reconstruction of the Buguma-Abalama-Tema-Degema-Abonnema Road, a critical 19.6km route that connects several riverine communities.

The project, which includes drainage works and the rehabilitation of seven bridges, officially commenced in December 2024. Engineers on-site confirmed that pre-construction surveys have guided the decision to partially reuse milled road material as a sub-base to improve sustainability. In addition to local employment opportunities, the company is engaging community suppliers and ensuring that workforce training aligns with modern construction standards.

Amidst these projects, Julius Berger has stated that it remains committed to delivering the critical Ring Road Project on schedule. Awarded in 2023, the 50.15km dual carriageway is one of the most significant infrastructure developments in Rivers State, designed to connect six Local Government Areas: Port Harcourt, Obio Akpor, Ikwerre, Etche, Eleme, and Oyigbo. The project includes five flyovers and a river-crossing bridge, significantly improving intra-city movement.

At Ozuoba Flyover, workers have begun laying the connecting road to Rumumasi Flyover, while commercial activity continues around the area. Also, Rumumasi, traders and transport operators are adjusting to the ongoing construction work as traffic routes shift.

Further along, the roads linking Rumumasi to Aluu Flyover, as well as Aluu to Kala Flyover and Kala to Elelenwo Flyover, are close to completion. Near Kala Flyover, final drainage works are in progress.

Meanwhile, on the East-West Road axis, crews were seen installing U-shaped drainage channels and road dividers, marking the final steps in preparing the road for use. At the terminal point of the Ring Road project a flurry of construction activities was observed as Julius Berger workers busied with U-channels and median works.

Residents’ relocations and compensation have been part of the project process, with efforts made to address these requirements.

In line with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policies, Julius Berger has constructed and maintained temporary access roads while continuing to provide employment opportunities for locals. Additionally, the company’s Young Engineers Programme remains active, training future professionals.