75% of New HIV Infections Occur Among Adolescents Girls, Says UNICEF

As the world commemorates the 2024 International Day of the Girl Child today, the Chief of the UNICEF Field Office for South-west Nigeria, Celine Lafoucriere, has disclosed that 75 per cent of new HIV infections among adolescents occur in girls globally, while calling for actions that will advocate for the full spectrum of girls’ rights.

Speaking with journalists on the theme ‘Girls’ Vision for the Future,’ she explained that one in three adolescent girls suffer from anemia, which is a form of malnutrition.

“Almost double the number of adolescent girls (one in four), compared to boys, are not in any form of education, employment, or training,” Lafoucriere said.

She expressed concerns that many girls are being left behind, confronted by extreme challenges that deny them their rights, restrict their choices and limit their futures.

According to her, “Being a girl shouldn’t determine what you can do, where you can go, or who you can become, but right now, that is the reality for millions of girls across the world.”

This year’s theme, she noted, is apt as it reflects the findings from a UNICEF analysis, which shows that girls are not only courageous in the face of challenges, but hopeful for the future.

“As you well know, October 11 is a key global moment to celebrate girls and amplify their voices, actions and leadership. The day also belongs to everyone who cares about girls and taking action.

“We see girls taking action every day to realise the vision of a world where all girls are protected, respected and empowered,” she said.

Lafoucriere expressed concern that one in five young women aged between 20 and 24 years were married as children, adding that nearly one in four partnered/married adolescent girls have experienced sexual or physical abuse.

“The good news is that change is possible! Girls alone cannot bring about the desired change. They need allies who listen to and respond to their needs.

“Evidence shows that with the right support, resources and opportunities, the potential of girls around the world is limitless. When girls achieve their goals, we all move closer to achieving our global goals. Together, we can build a future in which every girl’s rights are protected,” she stressed.