Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road Diversion: Demolition of WinHomes Estate Sparks Outrage as Diasporan Investors Seek Justice

Sunday Ehigiator

The demolition of WinHomes Estate, a multimillion-dollar real estate project in Okun Ajah, Lagos, has sparked widespread outrage among diasporan investors, who claim they were not given prior notice before the destruction of their properties, just as they clamour for justice.

In a press statement signed by Engr. Stella Okengwu on behalf of other concerned Diasporan Investors, the investors expressed their dismay as they claimed that the group had invested heavily in the project, which they said was embarked upon by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s drive for foreign investment.

The statement read: “As a proud Nigerian, I’ve always stayed connected to my roots, promoting progress and growth in Nigeria and abroad. I answered the call when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu urged diasporans to invest in Nigeria after his inauguration.

“I partnered with Engr. Femi Adekoya and Mr. Olawale Oluwa will acquire land supporting the President’s economic agenda. Our WinHomes Investment Scheme Portal attracted 70 per cent of diasporan subscribers, injecting Foreign Direct Investment into Nigeria.

“Our goal is to attract $250 million in repatriated investments. I’m committed to Nigeria’s development, and this project demonstrates my dedication. I’m proud to contribute to Nigeria’s growth alongside fellow diasporans.

“We conducted thorough due diligence, securing necessary documents from the Lagos state government, including a certificate of occupancy for the Okun Ajah community. We also obtained the governor’s consent and clearance from the coastal road right of way, confirming the land title’s validity.

“However, the Ministry’s sudden destruction of properties without prior notice has left us stunned. Umahi allegedly used President Tinubu’s name to cause pain and trauma among Nigerian diasporans who invested in this project.

“This move undermines President Tinubu’s foreign investment drive and contradicts the goals of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission and the Ministry of Trade & Investment.

“The allegation also suggests that Ocean Bay residents paid ministry officials to divert the coastal road, avoiding demolition and violating the original alignment, further complicating the situation.

“I reached out to the Minister regarding my concerns, but he dismissed them. Shortly after, news outlets reported allegations of bribery and corruption within the Ministry of Works. I also brought to his attention seven pending legal cases against the Ministry related to Okun Ajah, but he remained unresponsive.

“On October 3, 2024, I was shocked to discover that HiTech had sent staff to mark our property for demolition without prior notice. I consulted with Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, who contacted the Minister. The Minister promised to visit Lagos the following week to discuss the pegging issue.

“To our astonishment on October 5, 2024, the Ministry of Works officials, accompanied by military personnel and Lagos state Taskforce officials, stormed our site and demolished Win Homes property, and also assaulted our personnel on site. After which, they proceeded to remove essential building materials worth Hundreds of Millions claiming they had orders from above to do so.

“As Diasporan Investors, we are not seeking financial compensation of any kind from the Government, but rather appeal to the President to mandate the Minister of Works to revert to the 2006 gazetted alignment as we made sure proper and detailed due diligence was done before this property was purchased.

“We are addressing the president because this issue stems from a specific faction of his ministry which is the Ministry of Works. If this continues, it would be wrongfully generalised as a problem with Lagos state.

“Thus we urge the President to make a prompt decision and hold his public officials accountable for the damages incurred.”