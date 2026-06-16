GBB Urges Nigeria to Play Leading Role in Shaping Use of Emerging Technologies

Oghenevwede Ohworiole in Abuja

Galaxy Backbone Limited (GBB), Nigeria’s information technology and shared services provider, has said that the country must take a leading role in shaping emerging technologies rather than consuming global innovations.

The Managing Director of Galaxy Backbone (GBB), Prof. Ibrahim Adeyanju, has Urged Nigeria to play a leading role in the use of emerging technologies rather than just being c, consumers.

He stated this at a press at the company’s 20th pre anniversary press conference on Monday in Abuja to outline the activities lined up for the anniversary.

Adeyanju said, Nigeria must decide if she wants to play a leading role on how emerging technologies are used in shaping and transforming lives or just be a consumer.

​”The question before us is simple: Will Nigeria merely consume these innovations? Or will Nigeria actively shape how they transform our nation? At Galaxy Backbone, our answer is clear. We choose to lead.

​”The next chapter of Galaxy Backbone will therefore not simply be about building infrastructure; It will be about maximising infrastructure. It will be about enabling innovation through smart digital solutions, expanding digital access, supporting sub nationals, businesses and institutions.

Speaking on the company’s brand and identity he said, “Our new brand identity, symbolises our evolution from a government ICT Infrastructure provider to a national digital transformation enabler, aggregator and platform connecting governments, businesses and institutions, through secure and smart digital solutions,” Adeyanju added.

According to him, “the organisation would hold its first Galaxy Backbone Digital Transformation Summit, themed “Powering Nigeria’s Digital Future,” during the week. The platform would bring together leaders from government, industry, and academia to share growth ideas.”

​He also disclosed that the company would launch a refreshed brand identity to show its shift from an infrastructure builder to an economic driver. To enable the company carry out its new corporate social responsibility projects that would take place during the week to support local communities.

​The state-owned digital infrastructure company is celebrating two decades of shared technology platform of the federal government, with the mandate to eliminate duplication, reduce costs, and improve service delivery across public sector.

in his words, “the company has grown from a simple connectivity provider into a major national asset spanning nearly 30 states, whose infrastructure connects various government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), and creates a stronger base for digital governance.”

And that, “In line with its vision, the company has built world-class data centres and a cloud platform to help public offices work more efficiently.”