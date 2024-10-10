Kwara Gov Supports Kaiama Boat Mishap Victims With N100m

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor and Chairman, Nigeria’s Governors Forum (NGF), Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has announced a N100 million support for the victims of the recent boat mishap involving up to 200 people in Kaiama Local Government Area.

The governor announced the support on Thursday during a visit to the Emir of Kaiama, Alhaji Omar Mu’azu (Kiyaru IV).

A statement in Ilorin by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, quoted Governor AbdulRazaq as saying that the incident again underscored the reason for more institutional checks on water travel.

He however again commiserated with the Emir and the people of Kaiama on the incident.

He also conveyed the condolences of President Bola Tinubu to the monarch and the people of Kaiama, saying a delegation of the president could not proceed to Kwara on Thursday because of the bad weather that prevented them from flying.

AbdulRazaq said: “We have come to again register our condolences over the sad incident. May Allah forgive our compatriots who died in the mishap,” he told the emir.

“The government is supporting the people affected with the sum of N100 million.

“We feel very sad. It is also important that no one who is embarking or disembarking from boat in Kwara is allowed to do so without a life jacket.

“Anyone who does so will have to face penalties. We also call on the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to, as a matter of oversight, ensure that people who board boats must use life jackets.”

Responding, the emir commended the governor for his visit and for earlier sending a powerful delegation to the affected community, Gwajibo, led by the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Yakubu Danladi Salihu.

The emir said while the incident was an act of God, as no soul can die without His knowledge, it is important for people to respect safety rules such as using life jackets and avoiding overloading and night journey.

He thanked the governor for the donation and his constant support for the people, including efforts to hire teachers from the grassroots.