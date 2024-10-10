Buhari Sends 10 Ex-ministers to Condole Pauline Tallen over Son’s Death

.Lai Mohammed leads team that includes Onyeama, Adamu, Umana, Aliyu

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has sent 10 members of his former cabinet with a message of condolence to the former Minister off Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Paulin Tallen following the death of her son, Richard Adamu Tallen.

In the message delivered on Wednesday by the former Minister of information and national orientation, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the ex-president, described the deceased as “a gem and a rising star. He has passed away, and it is very saddening.”

The former President, according to a release issued on Thursday by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, urged the grieving mother and family to take solace and comfort in the outpouring of love and respect from all who admired the late Richard.

The delegation, led by Lai Mohammed included former Ministers of Power, Abubakar Aliyu; Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi; Power (State), Jedy Agba; Niger Delta, Umana Umana and Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo.

Others were the Ministers of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare; Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Transportation, Muazu Jaji and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

Prayers were said for the repose of the soul of the deceased.