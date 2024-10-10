  • Thursday, 10th October, 2024

Buhari Sends 10 Ex-ministers to Condole Pauline Tallen over Son’s Death

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

.Lai Mohammed leads team that includes Onyeama, Adamu, Umana, Aliyu

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has sent 10 members of his former cabinet with a message of condolence to the former Minister off Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Paulin Tallen following the death of her son, Richard Adamu Tallen.
In the message delivered on Wednesday by the former Minister of information and national orientation, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the ex-president, described the deceased as “a gem and a rising star. He has passed away, and it is very saddening.”
The former President, according to a release issued on Thursday by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, urged the grieving mother and family to take solace and comfort in the outpouring of love and respect from all who admired the late Richard.
The delegation, led by Lai Mohammed included former Ministers of Power, Abubakar Aliyu; Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi; Power (State), Jedy Agba; Niger Delta, Umana Umana and Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo.
Others were the Ministers of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare; Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Transportation, Muazu Jaji and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.
Prayers were said for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.