UI to Host COSFAN 2024 International Conference 

The Commonwealth Scholars and Fellows Alumni Association, Nigeria (COSFAN), is set to hold its 2024 International Conference from Monday, October 14 to Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at the Trenchard Hall, University of Ibadan.

The event will focus on critical issues like health systems, global peace, security, governance, technology for development, and resilience in crisis response.

A statement by the association’s President, Dr. Samuel Ekundayo, said that the conference aims to bring together experts, scholars, policymakers, and other relevant stakeholders to deliberate on health systems and capacity building, global peace, security, justice and governance.

He added that some of the topics include access, inclusion and opportunity, science and technology for development, innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as resilience to crises, stating that these topics reflect the pressing need for an inclusive society where every individual has access to opportunities, irrespective of their background or challenges.

The statement said participants would explore strategies to leverage technology, governance, and social justice to foster sustainable development and equitable access to resources, indicating that key focus areas of the conference will examine the role of governance and technology in ensuring equal access to opportunities for the marginalised communities.

Additionally, experts will discuss how science, innovation, and entrepreneurship can drive development and crisis response, ensuring societies remain resilient during pandemics and economic downturns.

Ekundayo stated further that the event will feature a stellar lineup of speakers, including the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Chief (Mrs.) Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire; former President of the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL), Prof Francis Egbokhare; Dr. Elizabeth Dalgardo of the Faculty of Biology, Health and Medicine, University of Manchester and Founder and Managing Director, Integrated Aerial Precision Ltd, Mr. Femi Adekoya.

Ekundayo added that the international conference is set to be a groundbreaking gathering of minds aimed at fostering societal inclusion through innovative approaches to governance, technology, and social justice.