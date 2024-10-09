Transport Sector, Strong Enabler for Nigeria’s Economic Growth, Says Minister

John Shiklam in Kaduna





The Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Ahmed Alkali, has said the transport sector remains a strong enabler for the nation’s economic growth.

Alkali stated this in a keynote address at the management retreat of the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) yesterday, in Kaduna.

He said the transport sector was crucial to Nigeria’s economic growth, stressing that institutions must be equipped to drive its growth.

The minister also noted the importance of implementing a Performance Management System to measure progress, identify areas for improvement, and recognise excellence within the NITT.

He lauded President Bola Tinubu for prioritising transportation in his governance agenda and commended the NITT management for organising the retreat.

Alkali said, “The transport sector is crucial to Nigeria’s economic growth, and we must ensure that our institutions are equipped to drive this growth.

“The Performance Management System will enable us to track our progress, identify challenges, and make data-driven decisions to improve our services.”

He highlighted NITT’s vision to position itself as the premier institution for transport training, research, and innovation in Africa, emphasising the need for institutions to produce graduates who are job creators, innovators, and leaders in transport policy.

He urged the NITT to focus on producing graduates who can drive the transport sector forward, creating jobs and stimulating economic growth.

“We must be proactive in addressing the challenges facing the transport sector, including climate change and environmental degradation.

“We must invest in sustainable solutions that will ensure the long-term viability of our transport systems,” the minister said.

He, however, noted that funding remained a significant challenge, with an estimated investment portfolio of US$35 billion required to achieve an adequate and functioning railway transportation system.

Alkali charged participants to commit to their roles in the performance of their duties stressing the need for accountability and excellence.

“I charge you all to take ownership of your roles, striving for excellence and accountability in all that you do. Together, we can drive the transport sector forward, contributing to Nigeria’s economic growth and development,” the minister said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director General of the NITT, Dr. Bayero Farah, said the institute is commitment to driving growth in the transport sector, leveraging its achievements, and forging new perspectives for sustainable development.

“We are working as a family in the Institute, and we are always prepared to deliver on our mandate,” he said.

He said the retreat, with theme, “Realigning NITT’s Vision with Performance Management System (PMS) and the Dynamics of the Transport Industry,” aimed to reflect on the Institute’s achievements and chart a new course for growth.