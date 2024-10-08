Nasarawa LG Polls: APC Pegs Chairmanship Nomination Form at N5m

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed the sales of its nomination form for the chairmanship seats in the forth-coming Nasarawa State Local Government Councils elections at N5 million.

The Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commissions (NASIEC) last week rescheduled the state local government councils elections across the 13 LGAs and 147 electoral wards of the state for November 2, 2024.

The Nasarawa State Chairman of the APC, Aliyu Bello, disclosed the party’s nomination and Expression of Interstate fee at a stakeholders’ meeting of the party in Lafia yesterday.

He added that the fee for the expression of interest for chairmanship aspirants was pegged at N1 million.

Bello said: “Accordingly, the state Executive Committee proposed the sales of forms as follows: chairmanship – N5 million; Expression of Interest, N1 million; councillorship nomination, N1.5 million, and Expression of Interest for councillor, N400,000.

“Our task in this meeting is to work out the dynamism and modalities for nominating our flag bearers for the chairmanship and councillorship seats.

“Also, we are to spell out our party’s constitution which provides for primaries or adoption of consensus candidates, direct or indirect primaries of the flag bearers.”

In deciding which of those options, the state APC chairman urged the party’s stakeholders to take cognizance of the limited time they have to complete the task.